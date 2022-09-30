Read full article on original website
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 3.1% Tuesday. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump. Other major U.S. indexes also closed higher.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. That is good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to bring down high prices without...
BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline inflation rate was less than expected in September, decelerating from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of a further interest rate hike in November.
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Singapore is likely to tighten monetary policy this month, the fifth time in a row, amid persistent inflation in the Asian financial hub due to global supply chain disruptions and a tight labour market.
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Elon Musk has had another change of heart and wants to proceed with his $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, while an OPEC+ plan for a deep cut to global oil supplies has added to gloom in financial markets.
