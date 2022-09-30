ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback

If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
Here's When Episode 7 of 'The Rings of Power' Drops in Your Timezone

We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.
