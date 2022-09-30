Read full article on original website
Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback
If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
Here's When Episode 7 of 'The Rings of Power' Drops in Your Timezone
We're almost at the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, it's certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Oct. 14. The next episode -- episode 7 -- is arriving on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. PT.
Florence Pugh Returns to 'Midsommar'-Style Horror in Netflix's 'The Wonder' Trailer
A new trailer is out for The Wonder, an upcoming Netflix psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh. It's on Netflix next month, and the creeping folk horror atmosphere gives us serious Midsommar vibes. Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress who's starred in films including Little Women and Black Widow whose latest movie,...
