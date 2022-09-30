Read full article on original website
Upstream vs. Downstream in Oil & Gas: Definitions, Differences, & Examples
What Are Upstream Operations in Crude Oil and Natural Gas?. Upstream refers to the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. A company that is searching for and extracting crude oil and natural gas, on land or offshore, is in the upstream business. Undertaking upstream operations typically requires large capital, and there’s no guarantee of success in finding crude oil and natural gas in every exploratory effort.
Phys.org
Exquisitely thin membranes can slash energy spent refining crude oil into fuel and plastic
Queen Mary scientists have created a new type of nanomembrane that presents a less energy-intensive way to fractionate hydrocarbons from crude oil. The global production of crude oil is currently around 80 million barrels per day. Hydrocarbons extracted from crude oil are the main ingredients for manufacturing fossil fuels, plastics, and polymers. The process by which they are extracted is extremely energy intensive.
Aviation International News
Researchers Unlock New Abundant SAF Feedstock
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Washington State University, say they have developed a process that will unlock a heretofore unused but abundant feedstock for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). While various...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
California To Be First State To Ban Natural Gas Appliances Due To Toxicity
California is set to become the first state to ban natural gas heaters, water heaters, and furnaces. The rule, which passed through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously last week, will outlaw the sale of new natural gas heaters by 2030. “We need to take every action we can...
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Water Supply Requirements for Safety Showers and Eyewash Stations
Incidental chemical exposure can happen even with good controls and safety precautions in place at oil refineries, chemical/petrochemical facilities and nuclear power plants. To help protect workers, there are regulations to mandate the use of properly supplied emergency safety fixtures to provide on-the-spot decontamination. The most often cited regulations are from OSHA 1910.151, ANSI Z358.1 and ASSE 1071, which specify water quality, temperature and flow, in addition to emergency fixture placement. Here’s how to ensure your facility is compliant and your personnel is protected.
Gas Prices: How To Save Money at the Pump
Though gas prices are no longer at record highs like earlier this summer, many Americans are feeling the pressure at the pump and their wallets. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
earth.com
Generation Z doesn't recognize the climate impact of meat consumption
A new study led by the University of Sydney and Curtin University has found that Generation Z – those born after 1995 – overwhelmingly believe that climate change is caused by humans through activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and waste. However, only a third of the respondents seemed to understand how livestock and meat consumption are contributing to emissions and, consequently, global warming – despite the fact that over a quarter of the world’s emissions are linked to meat and livestock production.
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking.The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks...
Phys.org
Scientists improve process for turning hard-to-recycle plastic waste into fuel
Turning plastic waste into useful products through chemical recycling is one strategy for addressing Earth's growing plastic pollution problem. A new study may improve the ability of one method, called pyrolysis, to process hard-to-recycle mixed plastics—like multilayer food packaging—and generate fuel as a byproduct, the scientists said. Pyrolysis...
takeitcool.com
Global Carbon Fibre Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Structures in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Carbon Fibre Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global carbon fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw materials, types, forms, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the...
FIFA・
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AI for Warehouse Management: Getting Ahead of Supply Chain Challenges
The last 2-plus years have thrown even the most seasoned warehouse management professionals for a loop, especially from an inventory optimization perspective. After all, how could anyone possibly plan and optimize inventory when faced with a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of supply chain chaos? Combine “always-there” challenges such as geopolitical instability in various corners of the globe and the occasional poor harvest, throw in an unprecedented pandemic and escalating trade wars, and that means that the already-delicate dance of optimizing inventory now requires supply chain experts to plan and respond with more agility and confidence than ever before.
The Plastics Industry Searches for a ‘Circular’ Way to Cut Plastic Waste and Make More Plastics
CHICAGO—Plastics executives embraced climate solutions at a major industry conference here last week and said they were betting on “advanced recycling” as a green response to the plastic waste problem, despite market headwinds and growing opposition from environmentalists. But their version of climate solutions involves making and...
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops – surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil. Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves. Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even...
altenergymag.com
The use of industrial timber fuel pellet mill
Today we will speak about industrial timber pellet mill Most of us recognize that modern culture advocates the recycling of resources, specifically waste wood, sawdust, straw, and so on. The wood that could not be used before can be processed into sawdust after squashing as well as processing., sawdust and also various other resources, promote the recycling of waste timber, and facilitate our lives.
scitechdaily.com
A New Source of a Key Cancer Drug in Low Supply: Genetically Modified Yeast
An international team of researchers has demonstrated that engineered yeast cells can produce the crucial cancer medication vinblastine synthetically. Some cancer patients’ treatments were interrupted throughout the summer and autumn of 2019. The cause was a lack of the key chemotherapeutic drugs vinblastine and vincristine, which are used to treat several forms of cancer.
