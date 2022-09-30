ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman throws hookah during argument: MPD

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6DO0_0iH6sMID00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of throwing a hookah at another woman during an argument.

Court documents state Tamara Mason, 27, is facing a simple assault charge after an incident inside a hookah lounge in Hickory Hill.

On Monday, September 19, a woman reportedly walked into the Raines Station precinct and told officers she had been assaulted at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge.

According to court documents, the woman said she and Mason were arguing when Mason threw a hookah set at her. The hookah reportedly struck the woman in the face.

Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say

Court documents say the woman had a scratch on her left cheek and two burn marks on her left thigh.

Investigators were able to watch surveillance footage from the night of the incident.

Court documents say the video showed Mason being escorted away during an argument, but she “aggressively returned” and pushed the hookah set towards the woman.

The woman reportedly jumped from the booth after fire from the hookah set started to “flicker.”

Mason was arrested Thursday, September 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man bites officer, breaks another’s thumb during arrest: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of biting an officer’s finger and possibly breaking the thumb of another, during a traffic stop. Police say Marco Smith was a passenger in a car that was pulled over early Monday. According to police, Smith tried running from the car and refused to follow commands. That’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven early Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road. One man was taken by ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. The first reports from the scene are that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mason, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Motorious

Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis

There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was reportedly injured in a shooting in Uptown Sunday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North Main Street at around 8:21 p.m. The victim went to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
montanarightnow.com

Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Hookah Lounge#Violent Crime#Spades Caf#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Accused mass shooter pleads not guilty in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been indicted on over 26 charges relating to a September 7 shooting spree that left three dead and others injured. Kelly has also been indicted on 24 additional charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Mom turns in 15-year-old wanted in Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries. MPD...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy