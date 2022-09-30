Woman throws hookah during argument: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of throwing a hookah at another woman during an argument.

Court documents state Tamara Mason, 27, is facing a simple assault charge after an incident inside a hookah lounge in Hickory Hill.

On Monday, September 19, a woman reportedly walked into the Raines Station precinct and told officers she had been assaulted at Spades Café and Hookah Lounge.

According to court documents, the woman said she and Mason were arguing when Mason threw a hookah set at her. The hookah reportedly struck the woman in the face.

Court documents say the woman had a scratch on her left cheek and two burn marks on her left thigh.

Investigators were able to watch surveillance footage from the night of the incident.

Court documents say the video showed Mason being escorted away during an argument, but she “aggressively returned” and pushed the hookah set towards the woman.

The woman reportedly jumped from the booth after fire from the hookah set started to “flicker.”

Mason was arrested Thursday, September 29.

