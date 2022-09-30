Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops
The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move
Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking
The beef between Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is one of the more confusing ones in recent memory. It definitely is one of the weakest, with no legitimate reason for either to loathe one another. Nevertheless, Banchero’s performance during his preseason debut will surely make Murray think he’s justified […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy
The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale after the Robert Sarver controversy, but despite the recent issue, it likely won’t affect the price of the franchise. According to investment bank officials interviewed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are a number of factors that make it likely for the final sale price of the […] The post The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season
Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down A Huge Dunk
Zion Williamson threw down a big dunk during Tuesday’s preseason game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.
‘There’s a lot of disrespect’: RJ Barrett’s strong message to critics ahead of Knicks’ 2022-23 season
There aren’t a lot of expectations for the New York Knicks this season in a jam-packed Eastern Conference, especially after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, who ultimately got traded to the Utah Jazz. Pretty much nobody really likes the Knicks either, except for their massive fanbase. RJ Barrett has taken notice of that and plans […] The post ‘There’s a lot of disrespect’: RJ Barrett’s strong message to critics ahead of Knicks’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Nunn says he felt 'real good' in preseason opener
One of the biggest disappointments for the Los Angeles Lakers last year in a season that was defined by them was the fact that Kendrick Nunn was unable to play all year because of a bone bruise in his knee. There was some concern for him this summer, as the...
Vikings’ plan for Lewis Cine after devastating leg injury suffered vs. Saints
The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge Week 4 win in London over the New Orleans Saints, but they endured a devastating injury loss to 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. The No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a lower left leg fracture during a punt return early in the game and was transported to a local hospital. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game Cine will undergo surgery at the hospital.
Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown
There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
‘One of the white guys that actually belong’: Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drops eye-opening Donte DiVincenzo take
The Golden State Warriors lost a handful of players in the offseason following what was a truly epic title run in 2021-22. They did add a few new faces into the mix for their upcoming title defense, though, and one of them happens to be one-time NBA champ Donte DiVincenzo.
2 reasons Joel Embiid finishing way behind Nikola Jokic in NBA GM survey is ludicrous
Joel Embiid is once again looking to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship in the 2022-23 season. But as a side quest, he is also looking to firmly establish himself as the best center in the league, which many hoops fans would claim is Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. In the NBA’s annual GM […] The post 2 reasons Joel Embiid finishing way behind Nikola Jokic in NBA GM survey is ludicrous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker leaves Luka Doncic in the dust in annual NBA GM survey
There’s definitely a bit of history between Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. NBA general managers seem to have brought this narrative back to life again with the results of the recently-concluded NBA annual GM survey, and Luka probably isn’t going to like this one bit. When asked who...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return
Just like the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant was hyped up about the return of Zion Williamson. In fact before the New Orleans Pelicans forward suit up for his first game after 514 days, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed his excitement for his draft classmate. On Tuesday, Morant took to Twitter to give an […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
