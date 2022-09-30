ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops

The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country. Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the […] The post ‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking

The beef between Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is one of the more confusing ones in recent memory. It definitely is one of the weakest, with no legitimate reason for either to loathe one another. Nevertheless, Banchero’s performance during his preseason debut will surely make Murray think he’s justified […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy

The Phoenix Suns are now up for sale after the Robert Sarver controversy, but despite the recent issue, it likely won’t affect the price of the franchise. According to investment bank officials interviewed by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are a number of factors that make it likely for the final sale price of the […] The post The reason Suns’ sale will be record-breaking despite Robert Sarver controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears

The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season

Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rob Pelinka
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached

Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘There’s a lot of disrespect’: RJ Barrett’s strong message to critics ahead of Knicks’ 2022-23 season

There aren’t a lot of expectations for the New York Knicks this season in a jam-packed Eastern Conference, especially after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, who ultimately got traded to the Utah Jazz. Pretty much nobody really likes the Knicks either, except for their massive fanbase. RJ Barrett has taken notice of that and plans […] The post ‘There’s a lot of disrespect’: RJ Barrett’s strong message to critics ahead of Knicks’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Lewis Cine after devastating leg injury suffered vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge Week 4 win in London over the New Orleans Saints, but they endured a devastating injury loss to 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. The No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a lower left leg fracture during a punt return early in the game and was transported to a local hospital. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game Cine will undergo surgery at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson made his preseason debut for the New York Knicks after he signed a four-year $104 million deal in the offseason. Known for his efficiency and playmaking, Brunson showed Knicks fans exactly what he would bring to the table after he dropped 16 points on an elite 7-9 shooting from the field. However, it’s […] The post Jalen Brunson gives Aaron Judge shoutout after Knicks debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Joel Embiid finishing way behind Nikola Jokic in NBA GM survey is ludicrous

Joel Embiid is once again looking to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship in the 2022-23 season. But as a side quest, he is also looking to firmly establish himself as the best center in the league, which many hoops fans would claim is Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. In the NBA’s annual GM […] The post 2 reasons Joel Embiid finishing way behind Nikola Jokic in NBA GM survey is ludicrous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return

Just like the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant was hyped up about the return of Zion Williamson. In fact before the New Orleans Pelicans forward suit up for his first game after 514 days, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed his excitement for his draft classmate. On Tuesday, Morant took to Twitter to give an […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets epic shout-out from Ja Morant before return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy