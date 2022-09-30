Read full article on original website
Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO.—A man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday north of Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, Missouri, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35
A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
kttn.com
Princeton woman life-flighted to hospital after bicycle she was riding is struck by pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the bicycle she rode was struck by a pickup truck five miles west of Princeton the evening of September 30th, and she was ejected. A medical helicopter transported 48-year-old Amy McDaniel to the University of Kansas Medical Center. No...
Missouri woman, 1-year-old hospitalized after truck overturns
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth T680 driven by Cassandra Hobbs, 32, Kansas City, was southbound on Interstate 35 four miles north of Cameron. The truck traveled off the road...
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kttn.com
Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
Missouri man injured after van strikes speed limit sign, tree
GENTRY COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Kevin P. O'Halloran, 60, Albany, was eastbound on Route Z in King City. The van traveled off the...
kttn.com
Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street
Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
kttn.com
Mercer County Sheriff arrests Princeton resident in connection with motor vehicle theft
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports one person was arrested stemming from an investigation into a motor vehicle theft. The office received a report on September 26th of a stolen vehicle that had been parked at the North Mercer school. The department also reported catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two vehicles at that time.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street
The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff Investigates Report Of Firearm At SW
A report of a possible firearm at Southwest School was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to the school and seized potential evidence from a vehicle parked in the school lot. Sheriff Steve Cox says the items seized include an “Orbeez” style toy gun, 2 pocket knives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun (electronic device) and a minor amount of marijuana. No firearms or ammunition were found.
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
kttn.com
Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial
Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel. Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts. Nelson reached a plea agreement in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday
Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
