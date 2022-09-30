ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

Salina Post

Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO.—A man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday north of Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, Missouri, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an...
SPICKARD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35

A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman, 1-year-old hospitalized after truck overturns

DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth T680 driven by Cassandra Hobbs, 32, Kansas City, was southbound on Interstate 35 four miles north of Cameron. The truck traveled off the road...
kttn.com

Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges

MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street

The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston Co. Sheriff Investigates Report Of Firearm At SW

A report of a possible firearm at Southwest School was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department on Friday. Deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to the school and seized potential evidence from a vehicle parked in the school lot. Sheriff Steve Cox says the items seized include an "Orbeez" style toy gun, 2 pocket knives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun (electronic device) and a minor amount of marijuana. No firearms or ammunition were found.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday

Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff's Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
