Riot accidentally reveals two new League items that let players teleport around the map
As more and more details began to surface surrounding League of Legends 2023 preseason, players are going through some of the new items Riot Games plans to add to the in-game shop. And some people have noticed two new secret additions that could change the way teams strategize and build forever.
League of Legends meets Among Us in this fan-made concept skin
A League of Legends fan has created a new Among Us-inspired skin for Pyke—and it’s as weird-looking as you might imagine. The skin brings the iconic Among Us suit to Summoner’s Rift, turning Pyke into a red character with a knife in hand, a huge helmet, and a backpack. The skin, which was created by Un Pelotudo Jugando on YouTube, also uses sounds from Among Us, like entering and leaving the vent while Pyke launches his Ghostwater Dive, for example.
Overwatch 2 review: Worth the wait, but it is what you make it
In the halls of BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 was first revealed to fans with “Zero Hour,” an emotional cinematic that culminates with Winston proudly proclaiming what we all wanted to hear: Overwatch was back. Unfortunately, a worldwide pandemic, years of delays, and company-wide scandals dulled the bright-eyed hope...
Heroes never die: Overwatch 2 goes live on all platforms
After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms. Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.
First official gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake releases tomorrow
Dead Space, a remake of a game of the same name from 2008, is edging closer to its slated January 2023 release and is subsequently ramping up its marketing push. That starts tomorrow, Oct. 4, with the first official gameplay trailer for Dead Space premiering at 10am CT. Rumors of...
‘He’s real!’ – Creators react to seeing Dream’s face for the first time
All throughout his content creation career, Dream’s face has been a shrouded secret, but this is about to change forever. The Minecraft star previously teased that his mask would soon be coming off and that his face reveal was imminent, but now everything has been set in motion, and it could happen at any given moment.
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
Nintendo Pictures is finally here—and more Mario video content could be on the way
Nintendo has launched its newest venture, known as Nintendo Pictures, which is its new wholly-owned video production company. This follows Nintendo’s acquisition of visual production company Dynamo Pictures Inc. earlier this year, which is now renamed Nintendo Pictures. A new website for the studio is now live, though only a few details about the company could be seen so far.
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
When will Reaper release in Lost Ark?
The Reaper is an Advanced class from the Assassins category in Lost Ark. For now, Lost Ark has just two of these classes, including the Shadowhunter and the Deathblade, which were both released earlier this year. The Reaper has an emphasis on stealth and the use of daggers. They have...
VALORANT Patch 5.07: Full notes and updates
A new VALORANT patch is set to hit the live servers today, implementing flash changes to Initiators and Duelists, and remodeling Fracture. The devs have reworked both sites of Fracture with quality of life updates and changed Skye, KAY/O, Reyna, and Yoru’s flash abilities. Riot noticed that Duelists with a flash ability like Yoru and Reyna were being outclassed by initiators like Skye and KAY/O when trying to generate kills for themselves, hence the balance changes. The updates should make duelists thrive in this scenario like the agent designers initially intended.
Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
Apex’s Fight or Fright 2022 event kicks off with 3 LTMs across 4 weeks and frightening new cosmetics
Apex Legends is getting scarier than usual—mostly due to the presence of another Revenant in the Shadow Realm thanks to the Fright or Fright event, which kicked off today and will run until Nov. 1, marking the longest event in the game so far. Fight or Fright is Apex’s...
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
Overwatch 1 is officially dead now and not even Mercy can resurrect it
“I need healing,” Overwatch 1 said one last time in its last-ditch effort this morning, before dying for good. The hero FPS that launched in 2016 is gone as we know it. The servers for Overwatch 1 went down this afternoon in preparation for the launch of Overwatch 2 tomorrow. OW1 is no longer playable.
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
Overwatch 2 queue times explode shortly after the game launches
Not even Mercy can heal the Overwatch 2 queue just after the official launch time for the game. The PvP first-person shooter just launched for the first time in early access, and the number of people waiting to play has exploded. The servers are completely overwhelmed at launch time, with...
League fans can experience Worlds Finals in a unique way this year
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. This coming November, fans can watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship live in a...
DRX go perfect, Fnatic stay hot, and Evil Geniuses jump scare NA fans on day 4 of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The play-in stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has almost come to a...
