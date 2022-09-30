After years of speculation, teasers, trailers, blog posts, and betas, Overwatch 2 has finally gone live on all platforms. Overwatch 2 is now playable on all platforms as of 2pm CT. Those who pre-downloaded the game should be able to play it immediately, while those new to the franchise will need to download it before jumping in. Players should expect a wait to get into the game after launching it since the servers are likely jam-packed with players.

