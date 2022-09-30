ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio police name persons of interest in deadly 2020 shooting outside nightclub

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they have identified three persons of interest that are wanted for questioning into a July 2020 shooting outside a nightclub on East 5th Avenue.

On July 26, 2020, officers went to E. 5th Ave. and Joyce Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. and found 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and a 19-year-old man outside of the Story Lounge nightclub with gunshot wounds.

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

Both Wellman and the 19-year-old were taken to Grant Medical Center with Wellman being pronounced dead around 13 hours after the shooting was reported. The 19-year-old was in stable condition went taken to the hospital.

Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors

On Friday, police released three persons of interest who are accused of being in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and firing multiple gunshots. Those three people are Gvon Thornton, Jada Genovese, and Marquis Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQapJ_0iH6rpU900
Gvon Thornton, left, Jada Genovese, and Marquis Smith are wanted for questioning as persons of interest in the July 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Dalan Wellman. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

WDTN

Fake school shooting calls in Ohio could be connected, ex-FBI agent says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A retired expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation thinks fake active shooter calls spanning 12 different Ohio schools could be coming from the same source. NBC4 obtained audio from four of the Sept. 23 phone calls, which had police responding to nonexistent active shooters across Ohio. The caller, or callers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in east Columbus nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is recovering following a nightclub shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Story Lounge, located along East 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. A victim walked into Riverside Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBOY

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released a body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot after argument in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Have you seen her? 15-year-old missing from Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the community for help locating her. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Catherine Washington, also known as Nova, disappeared on Monday, October 3. She was last seen by family members at 6 p.m. on Monday. Washington lives in Xenia […]
XENIA, OH
10TV

Police: 14-year-old shot while walking in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy said he was shot while walking in North Linden on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police were called to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The boy told...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by […]
SUNBURY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

