A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
City Watch: NYC’s Affordable Housing Crisis Demands Federal Response, Coalition Says
The dearth of affordable housing across the city—and the nation—should prompt Congress to increase rental assistance programs and supercharge the National Housing Trust Fund, Sarah Saadian of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) told WBAI’s City Watch. The fund sends money to states to develop homes for extremely low-income Americans.
Opinion: Gateway Must Become ‘Freightway’ to Reduce Congestion and Meet Our Climate Goals
“Instead of continuing to overburden already disadvantaged communities, we can bring freight rail through Gateway to a new distribution hub at Moynihan/Penn Station, which is already equipped with loading bays from its previous use as a postal facility.”. Recently, officials broke ground on the first major piece of the Gateway...
NYC’s Schools Funding Formula Should Consider Homeless Students, Advocates Say
The Fair Student Funding Formula, used to distribute the majority of New York City’s education budget to each of its 1,600 public schools, has been criticized for failing to provide enough funds to students who need it most, including those in temporary housing and in the foster care system. A working group has until the end of October to recommend changes.
NYC’s Youth Shelter System Is Running Out of Space
Down 99 beds from this time last year, space is running out in New York City’s patchwork of shelters for teens and young adults, which provide counseling, education, job training and other services. Many who qualify for the youth shelters—including newly arrived immigrants—are instead turning to the strained Department of Homeless Services system.
As NY’s Home Health Aides Get Pay Bump, Insurance Companies Leave Employers in the Lurch
A state-funded increase in wages for the frontline workers begins Saturday, but companies say insurance providers are withholding the money. On Saturday, Adria Powell, president of the Bronx-based Cooperative Home Care Associates, will finally get to do something home health advocates have long been fighting for: raise workers’ pay above minimum wage, with the support of state funding.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 29-Oct. 6
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Opinion: NY’s Overdose Crisis Requires a Full-Spectrum Response
“It is vital that people have options because there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the overdose crisis. Recovery was the right path for me, but harm reduction interventions that help individuals use drugs more safely might work better for others.”. It is well-documented that the overdose crisis is getting worse....
Fewer NYC Families Left Shelters for Permanent Homes Last Year. New Report Shows How to Ease More Moves
More than 5,200 New York City families moved from homeless shelters to permanent housing during the 2022 fiscal year, down significantly from the year prior. A new report says the city could accelerate move-outs with a few policy tweaks that streamline access to rental assistance. More than 5,200 New York...
Should New York High Schools Be Required to Teach Financial Literacy?
A bill that would require high school students across the state to take a personal finance course has been introduced a number of times in the Albany legislature dating back to 2009, but has yet to pass. “This is something that every kid kind of needs to do, and we are kind of thrown into doing it on our own time, without any guidance,” said Anisha Singhal, a senior at Stuyvesant High School who’s pushing more schools to teach financial skills.
More People Snagged Units in NYC Housing Lotteries Last Year, But Wait Times Grew
The city’s affordable housing lotteries are notoriously competitive, but new data shows some progress: in the most recent fiscal year that ended in June, 6,173 applicants were approved for a unit through the lottery system, up nearly 24 percent from the fiscal year prior. But the approval process took longer for applicants than the year before, and the odds remain tough.
The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept
The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
What Would NYC Look Like Without Right to Shelter? Bleak, Say the People Who’ve Needed It
The city’s ‘right to shelter’ provides a basic safety net not seen anywhere else in the country, allowing anyone who wants a shelter bed to get one (at least temporarily). But that right appears to be under siege as the city struggles to meet shelter demand amid a surge in homelessness.
VIDEO: Homeless Families Are Waiting Longer in NYC Shelters. Here Are Their Stories
Dirty bath water and a slew of apartment rejections test the faith of three single moms trying to get out of the city’s homeless shelter system. After 14 months, Johanna Garcia finally found an apartment for her and her children—but the journey wasn’t easy, and the average length of stay in shelter for families like hers is only getting longer, new data shows.
Opinion: NY Needs a Bold Climate Action Plan
“The Climate Action Council Scoping Plan for New York must not allow for new or repowered gas power plants that pollute our air and endanger community health. Additionally, the final plan must set a 2024 deadline for all electric new building construction and a similar 2027 deadline for bigger buildings.”
Outsourced NYC Trash is Causing a ‘Never-Ending Odor Event’ Upstate, Lawsuit Alleges
Residents in upstate New York are putting a new statewide constitutional right to its first test in two lawsuits filed this spring, alleging that a landfill receiving garbage from the city is disrupting their right to clean air and a healthful environment. Residents in upstate New York are putting a...
Sewer Backups Nearly Doubled in NYC Last Year Due to Climate Change
The city’s aging infrastructure combined with more intense rainfall is resulting in more sewer backups, which took on average more than 15 hours to resolve during the last fiscal year that ended in June. The increased intensity and frequency of storms over the past year led to a spike...
Opinion: NYC’s Aging Water Infrastructure Needs a Climate-Change Upgrade
“Water main breaks have caused outages across my community and contamination from old pipes have left homes with rust colored water for days…The people of New York City deserve functioning infrastructure and real investments are the only way to get us there.”. This past January, over 300 homes in...
NYC Homeless Agency Scrambles for Capacity After Latest ‘Right to Shelter’ Violation
For at least the third time in three months Monday, New York City’s homeless services agency violated its legal obligation to provide temporary shelter to anyone who requests it—this time delaying placement for dozens of men seeking a bed at an intake facility on East 30th Street. For...
Bill to Require Mental Health Staff at Family Shelters Spurs Worry Over ‘Unintended Effects’
Supporters of the legislation, which would require the city to fund the placement of mental health professionals on-site at all homeless shelters with children, say it would increase access to care for families experiencing the crisis of housing insecurity. But some advocates worry it could inadvertently ensnare more low-income families in the child welfare system.
Opinion: The Moral Imperative to Close Rikers Island
The city’s plan to close Rikers by 2027 is “not a perfect plan, but it’s the best plan thus far. And to do the bold and necessary thing—to see this plan through to completion—will take moral courage and political leadership.”. Since last year, 29 people...
City Limits
New York City, NY
