Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Downtown L.A. Bikeways on 1st, 3rd, and 7th Streets
Downtown L.A. has one of the best bike lane networks in Southern California, and it’s gradually getting better. The city recently added new bike lane stretches on First and Third Streets, while continuing construction underway on curb-protected bike lanes on Seventh Street. Streetsblog checked out the new facilities yesterday.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Wednesday 10/5 – It’s Clean Air...
Woman sleeping in Echo Park parking lot run over and killed by truck
A woman sleeping in a parking lot in Echo Park was run over and killed by a big rig today, police said. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. at Alvarado and Montana streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
State of Emergency Declared as OC-San Diego Train Service is Halted, Could Re-Open in November
One of the region’s biggest commuter train routes has been shut down by a landslide, with a state of emergency declared by California’s top transportation official. And service is not expected to start again for at least a month. The outage will affect as many as 5,000 residents...
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
foxla.com
Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Police Department to Begin Enforcement for Vehicles Parked on Parkways
Officers will also enforce vehicles parked on driveway aprons. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will soon begin to cite vehicles illegally parked on parkways and driveway aprons. According to city officials, on November 1, 2022, the Traffic Services Division of the SMPD will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal...
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Gas Prices are Breaking Records — Again
It's a record that drivers in Southern California were hoping would stay unbroken: gas prices are now at all-time highs in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The new record in LA breaks the one set in June of this year, the last time the average price of a gallon of gasoline skyrocketed.
davisvanguard.org
LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward
LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
Watch: Authorities pursuing burglary suspect in East Los Angeles area
Police and California Highway Patrol officers are pursuing a residential burglary suspect in a black BMW Tuesday morning.
