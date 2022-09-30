ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Downtown L.A. Bikeways on 1st, 3rd, and 7th Streets

Downtown L.A. has one of the best bike lane networks in Southern California, and it’s gradually getting better. The city recently added new bike lane stretches on First and Third Streets, while continuing construction underway on curb-protected bike lanes on Seventh Street. Streetsblog checked out the new facilities yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Gabriel, CA
City
Baldwin Park, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week In Livable Streets

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Wednesday 10/5 – It’s Clean Air...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wash#Nature Park#Bike Path#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward

LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy