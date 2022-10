Chase Purdy's crew help getting his truck prepared for the Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Former Ole Miss student Chase Purdy will drive a truck painted in the blue-and-red school colors of his alma mater Saturday at the Chevy Silverado 250.

Purdy attended Ole Miss before joining NASCAR's Truck Series full-time in 2020. He is from Meridian, Miss., and he finished ninth at last year's Truck race at Talladega Superspeedway, which was his second-best finish of the season.