Burlington, VT

ehshive.com

Local Vermonters Open a Neighborhood Bakery

They are certainly not new to the baking world, but Stacey and MK Daley are finally making t. heir dream a reality with Boxcar Bakery. It began in 2010, originally a small vendor to local grocery stores like City Market, Healthy Living and Sweet Clover, the Daleys will now bring their family recipes and variety of other items into the Essex community.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently

After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Young Writers Project: My backpack

s not easy making friends. When you find that one trusted companion who’s always right there by your side to help take a little weight off your shoulders, you know just how lucky you are. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: My backpack.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement

RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont

While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
EDEN, VT
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity

ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance. The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Help the animals

I read part of the article about the pets at Franklin County Animal Rescue. I sincerely hope that something is being done to help these animals. Possibly an unannounced visit by someone who can inspect what is going on in the conditions of the building. If what I read is true, this is totally disgusting and unacceptable! This is no way for an animal rescue to treat animals.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building

Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
MONTPELIER, VT

