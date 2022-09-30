Read full article on original website
Local Vermonters Open a Neighborhood Bakery
They are certainly not new to the baking world, but Stacey and MK Daley are finally making t. heir dream a reality with Boxcar Bakery. It began in 2010, originally a small vendor to local grocery stores like City Market, Healthy Living and Sweet Clover, the Daleys will now bring their family recipes and variety of other items into the Essex community.
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently
After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
Young Writers Project: My backpack
s not easy making friends. When you find that one trusted companion who’s always right there by your side to help take a little weight off your shoulders, you know just how lucky you are. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: My backpack.
Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement
RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
After public outcry, Richmond board votes to raise fluoride levels in town water
In a 5-0 vote, the Richmond Water and Sewer Commission voted Monday night to remain in the Vermont Fluoridation Program, meaning the town must raise its fluoride levels to those required by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: After public outcry, Richmond board votes to raise fluoride levels in town water.
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
William Falls: Liberal arts are alive and well at UVM
Last month, we welcomed over 1,500 first-year students, our largest-ever incoming class and the number of students returning for their second year is the highest since 2004. Read the story on VTDigger here: William Falls: Liberal arts are alive and well at UVM.
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
News Release: Vermont Investigating Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease Cases in Franklin County
BURLINGTON, VT - The Department of Health investigation into reports of Legionnaires’ disease in Franklin County identified five confirmed cases, including one death of an individual in their 70’s, but the source of the infections remains unknown. The cases, reported to the Health Department between Aug. 12 and...
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity
ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance. The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from...
Help the animals
I read part of the article about the pets at Franklin County Animal Rescue. I sincerely hope that something is being done to help these animals. Possibly an unannounced visit by someone who can inspect what is going on in the conditions of the building. If what I read is true, this is totally disgusting and unacceptable! This is no way for an animal rescue to treat animals.
Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use
“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said the mother of a 14-year-old transgender student at Randolph Union High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: Family of transgender student in Randolph faces ‘wildfire of bigotry’ following media coverage of locker room use.
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
