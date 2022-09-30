Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
readthereporter.com
HSE board member & candidate Julie Chambers responds to Kellie Kelly’s column on college readiness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
readthereporter.com
Carmel reopens of Meadowlark Park
Meadowlark Park has been updated as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative, made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts & Design District, Meadowlark Park offers an escape into nature and outdoor recreation just steps from the hustle and bustle of shops and restaurants. This 19-acre park was originally developed in 1995 and was fully reimagined in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
casscountyonline.com
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023. According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music. The popular series...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Comments / 0