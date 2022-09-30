Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD STILL RUNS AAC
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
ysnlive.com
TAKE IT TO THE CROUSE
BOARDMAN, OH- One of the best-kept secrets for the last 4 years has been Raider pass rusher, and pass catcher- JD Crouse. The big-framed, high-octane standout has quickly developed into a staple of the South Range game plan. Through seven games, Crouse has racked up the most tackles on the...
ysnlive.com
RAMS STAND TALL AGAINST LABRAE
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Mineral Ridge went to LaBrae and ran away with yet another sweep on the season. This brings Mineral Ridge’s record to 16-1 (11-0). It was the Rams 14th sweep of the season. (25-13 25-19 25-17) Faith Schneider had a great night for the Rams as she gathered...
Boy with special needs has dream come true at Struthers football game
There was an extra reason to celebrate Sunday at the Struthers Little Wildcats' football game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
TIGERS BLANK BULLDOGS IN POWERHOUSE MATCHUP
HOWLAND OH- Howland didn’t shy away from the big test of welcoming in Poland on Monday night. The Tigers defense was up for the task as they stifled the Bulldogs offense, and earned the shutout victory 1-0. Imogen DeBlois scored the only goal for Howland putting on the cape...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
ysnlive.com
GOSKE GIVES BOARDMAN EVERYTHING
BOARDMAN OH- Sometimes athletes come around a school system that just mean a lot to every team they play on. This year Boardman has one of those players in Cami Goske. Whether it be volleyball, basketball, or softball, Cami shows up big in the Spartans uniform. It is no surprise to any of her coaches, one of the hallmarks to Goske’s game is her ability to be coached.
ysnlive.com
GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD
BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
RED DEVILS DROP HEARTLAND IN FIVE
COLUMBIANA OH- Campbell has found a new energy in this 2022 season as they continue to find ways to win close matches. It was a big road test in front of them on Monday as the Devils traveled to Heartland Christian. It was a thriller, but ultimately Campbell came out on top. (26-24 14-25 25-23 15-25 15-12)
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
ysnlive.com
POLAND SNAPS SPRINGFIELD’S 5 MATCH STREAK
POLAND, OH- In a battle of schools separated by just nine minutes, it was Poland who was able to defend their home court over rival Springfield, taking down the Tigers in 4 sets. Poland came out very strong in each set, and utilized outside hitters Sophia D’Angelo and Sarah Forsyth...
Friday’s WKBN Game of the Week features unbeatens eyeing league title
A pair of undefeated teams collide this Friday when Southern welcomes Valley Christian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD
LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
ysnlive.com
RIVERA LEADS BOARDMAN TO DISTRICTS
WARREN OH- It was a tough field in the Monday’s division 1 sectional golf meet at Old Avalon golf course. With teams of the caliber of Hathaway Brisn, Solon, Canfield, Aurora, and more, Boardman had a tough task ahead if they wanted to earn a spot in sectionals. Led...
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS SHAKE OFF HARVEY
PAINESVILE OH- Chaney had no time to feel bad about suffering their first loss of the season last week. They had a tough road test ahead of them in Week 7 as they traveled to Painesville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders. Chaney didn’t miss a beat though, they raced out in front and got a 33-14 win.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS OPEN UP THE WEEK WITH A WIN
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- This week is a pivotal one for the Bever Local Girls Volleyball team. Currently the Beavers are sitting in 3rd place in the OVAC, and in order to play at home they would need to get to the 2 seed. Carrollton came to town on Monday riding the high of beating a very good East Liverpool team. However, the Beavers know what is at stake this week and were very focused in defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. Briar Wolski and Peyton Roberts kept the Warriors guessing all night with 10 kills a piece. Aleia Evanko had 15 assists, while Emma Joseph contributed 7. Chloe Reed gave the team 18 digs.
ysnlive.com
BEAVERS OFFENSE ROLLS AGAIN
CADIZ OH- The Beavers picked up another blowout victory, dominating Buckeye 8 opponent Harrison Central by a final of 65-7 After Beaver Local forced a punt on the first drive of the game for the Huskies, Caleb White took a hand-off 99 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Beavers were off to a 7-0 start. Harrison Central then fumbled on their first play the ensuing drive, and it was another 1 play TD drive for the Beavers, as Austin Cline threw his 1st of 3 TD passes on the day, this one to Dylan Ferguson from 24 yards out and in the blink of an eye it was 13-0 Beaver Local. They added a 31 yard FG from Kaleb Mays, a safety on special teams, and a 3 yard TD run from Hayden Beebout to get it to 25-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies finally had an answer to start the second quarter, as Hayden Cassidy hit Parker Hutton for an 18 yard score to cut it to 25-7. Beaver Local went out and responded though, as Cline hit Ferguson again for a 53 yard TD to push the lead back up 32-7.
ysnlive.com
POLAND SILENCES THE DOUBTERS
POLAND OH- Poland has had a roller coaster of a season to say the least. They’ve had plenty of tough opponents on their schedule, and so far they’ve been hit or miss. On Friday night against 5-1 Girard, it was all hit for the Bulldogs. They got a huge win over the Indians 21-19.
ysnlive.com
COURTNEY LANDS BIG DOG STATUS IN WEEK 7
HANOVERTON, OH- United’s Mr. Do It All, Luke Courtney added one more title this week: Big Dog of the Valley. The Eagle Quarterback and Kicker extraordinaire garnered the most votes in the weekly contest to etch his name into the history books. Courtney has helped lead United to a...
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS KNOCK JEFFERSON DOWN A PEG
STRUTHERS OH- Jefferson came in to Friday having an incredible season. Their 5-1 record had them set at 2nd in Division 4 Region 13. Struthers season was on the other end of the spectrum. They have been on the wrong end of plenty of endings they’d rather forget. Winning is a good way to clear bad memories from the mind, and that’s exactly what the Wildcats were able to do with a 42-14 thumping of Jefferson.
Comments / 0