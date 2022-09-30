ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

TAKE IT TO THE CROUSE

BOARDMAN, OH- One of the best-kept secrets for the last 4 years has been Raider pass rusher, and pass catcher- JD Crouse. The big-framed, high-octane standout has quickly developed into a staple of the South Range game plan. Through seven games, Crouse has racked up the most tackles on the...
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

RAMS STAND TALL AGAINST LABRAE

LEAVITTSBURG OH- Mineral Ridge went to LaBrae and ran away with yet another sweep on the season. This brings Mineral Ridge’s record to 16-1 (11-0). It was the Rams 14th sweep of the season. (25-13 25-19 25-17) Faith Schneider had a great night for the Rams as she gathered...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
ysnlive.com

TIGERS BLANK BULLDOGS IN POWERHOUSE MATCHUP

HOWLAND OH- Howland didn’t shy away from the big test of welcoming in Poland on Monday night. The Tigers defense was up for the task as they stifled the Bulldogs offense, and earned the shutout victory 1-0. Imogen DeBlois scored the only goal for Howland putting on the cape...
HOWLAND, ME
ysnlive.com

GOSKE GIVES BOARDMAN EVERYTHING

BOARDMAN OH- Sometimes athletes come around a school system that just mean a lot to every team they play on. This year Boardman has one of those players in Cami Goske. Whether it be volleyball, basketball, or softball, Cami shows up big in the Spartans uniform. It is no surprise to any of her coaches, one of the hallmarks to Goske’s game is her ability to be coached.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD

BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
GIRARD, OH
ysnlive.com

RED DEVILS DROP HEARTLAND IN FIVE

COLUMBIANA OH- Campbell has found a new energy in this 2022 season as they continue to find ways to win close matches. It was a big road test in front of them on Monday as the Devils traveled to Heartland Christian. It was a thriller, but ultimately Campbell came out on top. (26-24 14-25 25-23 15-25 15-12)
CAMPBELL, OH
d9and10sports.com

Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds

COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
COCHRANTON, PA
ysnlive.com

POLAND SNAPS SPRINGFIELD’S 5 MATCH STREAK

POLAND, OH- In a battle of schools separated by just nine minutes, it was Poland who was able to defend their home court over rival Springfield, taking down the Tigers in 4 sets. Poland came out very strong in each set, and utilized outside hitters Sophia D’Angelo and Sarah Forsyth...
POLAND, OH
ysnlive.com

LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD

LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
LOUISVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

RIVERA LEADS BOARDMAN TO DISTRICTS

WARREN OH- It was a tough field in the Monday’s division 1 sectional golf meet at Old Avalon golf course. With teams of the caliber of Hathaway Brisn, Solon, Canfield, Aurora, and more, Boardman had a tough task ahead if they wanted to earn a spot in sectionals. Led...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

COWBOYS SHAKE OFF HARVEY

PAINESVILE OH- Chaney had no time to feel bad about suffering their first loss of the season last week. They had a tough road test ahead of them in Week 7 as they traveled to Painesville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders. Chaney didn’t miss a beat though, they raced out in front and got a 33-14 win.
PAINESVILLE, OH
ysnlive.com

BEAVERS OPEN UP THE WEEK WITH A WIN

EAST LIVERPOOL OH- This week is a pivotal one for the Bever Local Girls Volleyball team. Currently the Beavers are sitting in 3rd place in the OVAC, and in order to play at home they would need to get to the 2 seed. Carrollton came to town on Monday riding the high of beating a very good East Liverpool team. However, the Beavers know what is at stake this week and were very focused in defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-8, 25-22, 25-17. Briar Wolski and Peyton Roberts kept the Warriors guessing all night with 10 kills a piece. Aleia Evanko had 15 assists, while Emma Joseph contributed 7. Chloe Reed gave the team 18 digs.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ysnlive.com

BEAVERS OFFENSE ROLLS AGAIN

CADIZ OH- The Beavers picked up another blowout victory, dominating Buckeye 8 opponent Harrison Central by a final of 65-7 After Beaver Local forced a punt on the first drive of the game for the Huskies, Caleb White took a hand-off 99 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Beavers were off to a 7-0 start. Harrison Central then fumbled on their first play the ensuing drive, and it was another 1 play TD drive for the Beavers, as Austin Cline threw his 1st of 3 TD passes on the day, this one to Dylan Ferguson from 24 yards out and in the blink of an eye it was 13-0 Beaver Local. They added a 31 yard FG from Kaleb Mays, a safety on special teams, and a 3 yard TD run from Hayden Beebout to get it to 25-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies finally had an answer to start the second quarter, as Hayden Cassidy hit Parker Hutton for an 18 yard score to cut it to 25-7. Beaver Local went out and responded though, as Cline hit Ferguson again for a 53 yard TD to push the lead back up 32-7.
CADIZ, OH
ysnlive.com

POLAND SILENCES THE DOUBTERS

POLAND OH- Poland has had a roller coaster of a season to say the least. They’ve had plenty of tough opponents on their schedule, and so far they’ve been hit or miss. On Friday night against 5-1 Girard, it was all hit for the Bulldogs. They got a huge win over the Indians 21-19.
POLAND, OH
ysnlive.com

COURTNEY LANDS BIG DOG STATUS IN WEEK 7

HANOVERTON, OH- United’s Mr. Do It All, Luke Courtney added one more title this week: Big Dog of the Valley. The Eagle Quarterback and Kicker extraordinaire garnered the most votes in the weekly contest to etch his name into the history books. Courtney has helped lead United to a...
HANOVERTON, OH
ysnlive.com

WILDCATS KNOCK JEFFERSON DOWN A PEG

STRUTHERS OH- Jefferson came in to Friday having an incredible season. Their 5-1 record had them set at 2nd in Division 4 Region 13. Struthers season was on the other end of the spectrum. They have been on the wrong end of plenty of endings they’d rather forget. Winning is a good way to clear bad memories from the mind, and that’s exactly what the Wildcats were able to do with a 42-14 thumping of Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, OH

