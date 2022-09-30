CADIZ OH- The Beavers picked up another blowout victory, dominating Buckeye 8 opponent Harrison Central by a final of 65-7 After Beaver Local forced a punt on the first drive of the game for the Huskies, Caleb White took a hand-off 99 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Beavers were off to a 7-0 start. Harrison Central then fumbled on their first play the ensuing drive, and it was another 1 play TD drive for the Beavers, as Austin Cline threw his 1st of 3 TD passes on the day, this one to Dylan Ferguson from 24 yards out and in the blink of an eye it was 13-0 Beaver Local. They added a 31 yard FG from Kaleb Mays, a safety on special teams, and a 3 yard TD run from Hayden Beebout to get it to 25-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies finally had an answer to start the second quarter, as Hayden Cassidy hit Parker Hutton for an 18 yard score to cut it to 25-7. Beaver Local went out and responded though, as Cline hit Ferguson again for a 53 yard TD to push the lead back up 32-7.

CADIZ, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO