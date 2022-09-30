Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

>>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton

John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue.

The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and being investigated as a homicide, the release said.

No charges have been filed and no information on a possible suspect has been release.

If you have information about the death, police ask you to call 937-324-7716.

©2022 Cox Media Group