ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xKr9_0iH6r9wE00

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

>>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton

John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue.

The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and being investigated as a homicide, the release said.

No charges have been filed and no information on a possible suspect has been release.

If you have information about the death, police ask you to call 937-324-7716.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Injured firefighter released from hospital after Springfield blaze

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured while fighting a fire in a Springfield home has been released from the hospital, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Crews tackled a fire on the 600 block of Rice Street. Crews were working on the second floor when conditions suddenly changed, forcing the firefighters to quickly leave […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WKRC

18-year-old found dead in second floor hotel hallway

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was found dead in a Fairfield hotel hallway on Sunday. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express shortly before 5:30 a.m. An 18-year-old man was found dead in the second floor hallway. The circumstances...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ne Springfield#Springfield Police#Cox Media Group
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Dayton Man Arrested on Drug Charge

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1017thepoint.com

MAN CHARGED WITH OFFICER'S SHOOTING DUE FOR HEARING MONDAY

(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is due for a pre-trial hearing in Wayne Circuit Court Monday morning. Those records also indicate that Phillip Lee is still charged with three counts of attempted murder. Jail records on Monday morning indicate that Lee has not been returned to the Wayne County Jail for Monday’s hearing. He is being held in a northern Indiana prison. There has been no court activity in Lee’s case since Seara’s death two weeks ago. Lee is set for trial on November 1, although that date will almost certainly be pushed back.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy