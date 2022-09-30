The spin-off series, "The Rookie: Feds," has a new FBI agent in town, and according to Niecy Nash-Betts, she's "the oldest, newest rookie" in the Academy. Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer of the new series, which branched out of "The Rookie." It picks up from its current fourth season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO