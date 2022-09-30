Read full article on original website
New law drama 'Reasonable Doubt' now streaming on Hulu
NEW YORK CITY -- A new show on Hulu was inspired by a Los Angeles attorney who gained fame first as part of the "dream team" defending O.J. Simpson. Shawn Holley later went on to represent the likes of the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, and the late Tupac Shakur.
Niecy Nash-Betts is the newest, oldest agent in 'The Rookie: Feds'
The spin-off series, "The Rookie: Feds," has a new FBI agent in town, and according to Niecy Nash-Betts, she's "the oldest, newest rookie" in the Academy. Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer of the new series, which branched out of "The Rookie." It picks up from its current fourth season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.
'Dancing with the Stars': Which couple went home on James Bond Night?
LOS ANGELES -- Things were a bit shaken and stirred in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars." The 14 remaining couples performed to the iconic music of the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series' first film, "Dr. No," and the couples danced to music spanning the six decades-long run of the popular series.
Ryan Coogler shares new details about Wakanda Forever’s Namor
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) will make his MCU debut in a few weeks in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s trailers made him look like the villain of Black Panther 2, and we do know that he’s another mutant we’ll see in Marvel’s rich universe. But Namor might not be the real Wakanda Forever villain. And he might not be identical to the character from the comics.
