How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Online: AMC Live Stream

The Walking Dead is nearing its end: The final installment of the show’s 11th season is about to premiere, closing out one of the best TV series of the last decade.

The second part of The Walking Dead Season 11 wrapped up back in April on a desperate note. [Spoilers] Having taken Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside, Lance Hornsby and his Commonwealth soldiers were closing in on Carol, Daryl, Maggie, and Connie. It looked bleak for the Coalition, especially as Lance flipped a coin for the fate of the Oceanians.

If you’re as desperate as we are to see how The Walking Dead will wrap up, read on. Below is everything you need to know about where to watch The Walking Dead Season 11, Part 3 online without cable.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date, Air Time

The last installment of The Walking Dead Season 11 will be airing on AMC on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, starting with Episode 17 on October 2. The final part will culminate in the series finale on November 20.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online

Because The Walking Dead is a cable TV show (i.e. not produced by a streaming service), figuring out how to watch The Walking Dead online without cable can be difficult for cord-cutters. Luckily, there’s an easy workaround that will let you live stream The Walking Dead Season 11 online: a live TV streaming service like Sling .

One of the best live TV streaming services around, Sling’s packages offer up to 47 live TV channels — all of which include live access to AMC to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11. All of Sling’s packages also include 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record episodes to watch later if you can’t tune in live.

Sling offers three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange and Blue are the cheapest options at just $35 a month , and offer 31 or 41 channels, respectively. Sling Orange + Blue gets you more channels (47) and comes with a price tag of $50 a month .

Right now, however, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month’s bill, bringing the price down to just $17.50 for Sling Orange or Blue and $25 for Sling Orange + Blue . See a full breakdown of each Sling package’s channel lineup and price here .

No matter which package you choose, you’ll be able to live stream The Walking Dead Season 11 online. Plus, you’ll get all the benefits of a live TV streaming service: Instead of being restricted to your cable box, you can watch Sling on any smart TV, streaming device (i.e. Roku or Firestick), laptop, phone, or tablet.

Can You Watch Tales of The Walking Dead with Sling?

The Walking Dead might be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of walker action to be had in Tales of The Walking Dead , a new spin-off of the original series. An anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead sees a new story each episode, introducing new characters and bringing in familiar faces from The Walking Dead universe.

The series premiered on AMC in August of this year, but reruns will continue to be shown on the AMC channel. That means you can watch Tales of The Walking Dead online using a Sling subscription between new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11.

Be sure to sign up for Sling now to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 online as they air on AMC, as well as reruns of Tales of The Walking Dead .

