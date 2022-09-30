ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Online: AMC Live Stream

By Oscar Hartzog
 4 days ago

The Walking Dead is nearing its end: The final installment of the show’s 11th season is about to premiere, closing out one of the best TV series of the last decade.

The second part of The Walking Dead Season 11 wrapped up back in April on a desperate note. [Spoilers] Having taken Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside, Lance Hornsby and his Commonwealth soldiers were closing in on Carol, Daryl, Maggie, and Connie. It looked bleak for the Coalition, especially as Lance flipped a coin for the fate of the Oceanians.

If you’re as desperate as we are to see how The Walking Dead will wrap up, read on. Below is everything you need to know about where to watch The Walking Dead Season 11, Part 3 online without cable.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date, Air Time

The last installment of The Walking Dead Season 11 will be airing on AMC on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, starting with Episode 17 on October 2. The final part will culminate in the series finale on November 20.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online

Because The Walking Dead is a cable TV show (i.e. not produced by a streaming service), figuring out how to watch The Walking Dead online without cable can be difficult for cord-cutters. Luckily, there’s an easy workaround that will let you live stream The Walking Dead Season 11 online: a live TV streaming service like Sling .

One of the best live TV streaming services around, Sling’s packages offer up to 47 live TV channels — all of which include live access to AMC to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11. All of Sling’s packages also include 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record episodes to watch later if you can’t tune in live.

Sling offers three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange and Blue are the cheapest options at just $35 a month , and offer 31 or 41 channels, respectively. Sling Orange + Blue gets you more channels (47) and comes with a price tag of $50 a month .

Right now, however, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month’s bill, bringing the price down to just $17.50 for Sling Orange or Blue and $25 for Sling Orange + Blue .  See a full breakdown of each Sling package’s channel lineup and price here .

No matter which package you choose, you’ll be able to live stream The Walking Dead Season 11 online. Plus, you’ll get all the benefits of a live TV streaming service: Instead of being restricted to your cable box, you can watch Sling on any smart TV, streaming device (i.e. Roku or Firestick), laptop, phone, or tablet.

Can You Watch Tales of The Walking Dead with Sling?

The Walking Dead might be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of walker action to be had in Tales of The Walking Dead , a new spin-off of the original series. An anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead sees a new story each episode, introducing new characters and bringing in familiar faces from The Walking Dead universe.

The series premiered on AMC in August of this year, but reruns will continue to be shown on the AMC channel. That means you can watch Tales of The Walking Dead online using a Sling subscription between new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11.

Be sure to sign up for Sling now to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 online as they air on AMC, as well as reruns of Tales of The Walking Dead .

Rolling Stone

Aretha Franklin Was Tracked By the FBI for 40 Years. Here’s What’s In Her File

From 1967 to 2007, the Federal Bureau of Investigation methodically collected information about Aretha Franklin using false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration, and highly-placed sources, according to the documents obtained in September by Rolling Stone.  Franklin’s FBI file — first requested in via the Freedom of Information Act on Aug. 17, 2018 —  is 270 pages long, peppered with phrases like “Black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence,” and “militant Black power” and overflowing with suspicion about the singer, her work, and the other activists and entertainers with whom she she spent time. Some documents are heavily redacted and others...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Lauds Ginni Thomas for Telling Jan. 6 Committee She Believes the Big Lie

Former President Donald Trump thanked Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for professing to the Jan. 6 committee her belief the election was stolen. “I’d like to thank a great woman, Ginni Thomas, for her courage in saying … that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen,” Trump said during a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. “She didn’t wilt under pressure like so many others who are weak people, stupid people. She said what she thought, what she believed.” Trump’s words came off like a mafia boss thanking an underling for not ratting to police....
MICHIGAN STATE
Billie Eilish
Rolling Stone

The Fashion World Turns on Kanye West

Kanye West is facing the repercussions of (and harsh critiques for) his most recent attention-seeking antics in fashion. After having models strut with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his YZY show in Paris Monday, leaders in the fashion world heavily criticized and slammed the provocateur for his ill-executed attempt at sending a message about race.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Activists Filing Ethics Complaint Against Marjorie Taylor Greene for Allegedly Kicking Teen

Activist group Voters of Tomorrow announced on Monday that it is filing a formal complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene with the Office of Congressional Ethics after footage captured the congresswoman allegedly kicking one of their staffers and directing xenophobic remarks at their executive director. The complaint is expected to accuse Greene of violating Rule XXIII, Clause 1 of the Rules of the House Code of Conduct, which requires a member to “behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.” Rep. Greene “must be held accountable for her physical and verbal attacks on our staff,” wrote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

‘We Got Weights In Fish’: How A Regional Fishing Scandal Took Over TikTok

We’re less than four days into October and the internet’s next biggest cheating scandal isn’t wife guys or chess matches — it’s in the world of professional fishing. Here’s how it started: Two fishermen who competed in a Lake Erie fishing competition on Friday were accused of cheating and disqualified after a tournament official found small lead weights stuffed inside their catches. While this was major news for the fishing community, a surprisingly lull in celebrity chaos and other breaking gossip for the day sent the videos sprawling out to TikTok For You pages everywhere.  The drama all began at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Updated Daily: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is back this October, but there are already a bunch of deals live right leading up to it. Below, we’ve highlighted the best early access Prime Day deals, from heavily discounted tech to marked-down kitchen appliances. Related: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Date, Time, Top Discounts, Deals Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop These Early Deals? While you do need an Amazon Prime account to shop the 48-hour main event in October some of the early deals leading up to Prime Day are actually available to non-Prime subscribers too. We’ll also be...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Herschel Walker’s Son Unloads on Dad After Abortion Payment Report

Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for Senate received yet another blow on Monday at the hands of his own son, Christian Walker, a well-known conservative influencer. The younger Walker had some choice words for his father following a report from The Daily Beast alleging that Herschel Walker, who has adamantly opposed reproductive rights throughout his campaign, paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. Walker has denied the report, but his son Christian isn’t buying it.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Appeal Trial Set for Oct. 25 in Russian Court

An appeal hearing for Brittney Griner has been set for October 25, according to the Associated Press. The detained WNBA star is set to fight her 9-year prison sentence after being convicted of smuggling drugs into the country. Griner was convicted in August after Russian authorities found vape pens with cannabis oil in her luggage when she traveled into the country to join a Russian sports team in the WNBA off-season back in February. Following her early August conviction, her lawyer Maria Blagovolina told People that the WNBA star is “stressed and very much concerned with her future” and described her...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Woman Who Helped Con Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Was Ex-Military: Reports

The mysterious woman known as “Perla” who allegedly deceived migrants into boarding Governor Ron DeSantis’s stunt flights to Martha’s Vineyard has been identified as former U.S. Army combat medic and counterintelligence officer Perla Huerta, CNN and The The New York Times report. Many of the 50 migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard as part of a potentially illegal political stunt by DeSantis were allegedly approached outside of the San Antonio migrant resource center by a woman named “Perla,” who promised the migrants transportation to cities like New York and Boston, as well as resources like housing, food, and cash assistance if...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘This One Hurts on Another Level… I’ll Miss Her Forever’

Loretta Lynn paved the way for generations of country music artists, many of whom have taken to sharing their most cherished interactions with the iconic performer in the wake of her death at age 90. Country singer and songwriter Margo Price shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing: “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn.” Price posted a carousel of photos captured at performances she shared with Lynn alongside her message. “She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama,” she added. “Her writing...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Leaves Studio 54-Inspired Club in a Trance in ‘Summer Renaissance’ Visual

Summer isn’t over just yet. As part of her partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé is keeping the sticky hedonism of the season alive with a lavish party thrown at a Studio 54-inspired club in the first official visual released for the Renaissance era, “Summer Renaissance.” Descending upon the dancefloor, Beyoncé makes good on her promise to leave the function in a trance. “I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down,” she delivers to the sweaty crowd. “Can you see my brain open wide now?” The cinematic clip pays homage to unapologetic individuality as part of Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Won’t Dim His Greatness for Anyone, and Coach Is Ready to Embrace It

Lil Nas X has solidified his role in fashion. He has become the “provocateur,” a title that was never self-prescribed but imbued with his character through his works. The infamous “Satan shoes” that caused an uproar in the Spring of 2021 pushed boundaries in a way that only the great Alexander Lee McQueen would understand, reportedly containing a drop of human blood in the sole of every shoe. His back-to-back appearances, at the Met Gala gilded in Versace armor, opulent Balmain pearls, and victorian Andrea Grossi gowns have positioned him as a force to be reckoned with on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

