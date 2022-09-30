ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season

Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kda#Fnatic#Video Game#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#Oracle S Elixir#Focusme#Dfm#The Chiefs Of Oceani
dotesports.com

League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason

Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?

While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
dotesports.com

Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022

Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Successful debut: Aleksib leads NiP to victory against Astralis in Europe RMR A CS:GO match

Ninjas in Pyjamas have moved to the 1-0 pool of the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A’s Swiss system stage following a 16-12 win over Astralis today. This was the first time that NiP fans watched their team play since ESL Pro League season 16 on Sept. 4. The Scandinavian squad brought Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen to replace Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez and take over the in-game leadership duties that belonged to Hampus Poser, changed the communication from Swedish to English, and moved star rifler Fredrik “REZ” Sterner to primary AWP.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them

Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options

For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago. The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sentinels begin VALORANT team rebuild with 2 former XSET players

North American organization Sentinels is set to sign two former XSET players to begin the rebuild of its VALORANT roster for VCT 2023, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. Both in-game leader Rory “Dephh” Jackson and superstar Zachary “zekken” Patrone will join Sentinels. The pair will become the third and fourth new signings for the organization for next year’s VCT season, which will begin in February.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy