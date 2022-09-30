Read full article on original website
Related
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season
Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.
Rush Baron? Riot introduces revamped ping wheel and objective voting system for League’s 2023 preseason
In an attempt to make communication clearer than ever before, Riot Games has showcased a whole new ping wheel and communication system headed to League of Legends for the 2023 preseason at the end of the year. The developers showed off a plethora of new options available for players when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason
Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns
While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022
Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
Successful debut: Aleksib leads NiP to victory against Astralis in Europe RMR A CS:GO match
Ninjas in Pyjamas have moved to the 1-0 pool of the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) A’s Swiss system stage following a 16-12 win over Astralis today. This was the first time that NiP fans watched their team play since ESL Pro League season 16 on Sept. 4. The Scandinavian squad brought Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen to replace Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez and take over the in-game leadership duties that belonged to Hampus Poser, changed the communication from Swedish to English, and moved star rifler Fredrik “REZ” Sterner to primary AWP.
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options
For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
When will Summoner release in Lost Ark?
Lost Ark has released six months ago in the West, and the developer is continuing to roll out more classes to catch up to the Korean version, released years ago. The end of 2022 is going to be busy, with a lot of new content planned to be introduced before next year. More classes are included, in addition to raids, events, and more features.
Sentinels begin VALORANT team rebuild with 2 former XSET players
North American organization Sentinels is set to sign two former XSET players to begin the rebuild of its VALORANT roster for VCT 2023, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. Both in-game leader Rory “Dephh” Jackson and superstar Zachary “zekken” Patrone will join Sentinels. The pair will become the third and fourth new signings for the organization for next year’s VCT season, which will begin in February.
