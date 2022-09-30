ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Creepy Craigslist Ad, Councilman Mario Bravo: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCzu7_0iH6qpNW00
A sign stands in front of a San Antonio rental property. We assume it's not owned by the person who recently posted an oddball Craigslist ad.
There was no scarcity of wild, wacky and downright weird news in San Antonio and across the Lone Star State this week.

The Current 's most-perused news stories over the past seven days included a creepy AF Craigslist ad, local teens getting busted for waving around firearms as they filmed a hip-hop video and a report on toxic releases from a CPS Energy power station.


San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo had the dubious distinction of appearing twice in our top stories — once for being reprimanded over his alleged verbal abuse of a council colleague and another for presiding over a shitshow of a community meeting.

Read on, brave ones, to find out more.

10. Elon Musk's Boring Co. pledges to pay an additional $15 million for San Antonio hyperloop project

9. Enjoy this drinking game for Friday's Beto O'Rourke-Greg Abbott debate

8. Texas GOP donor and activist Steven Hotze claims COVID-19 vaccine can control minds with 5G

7.
Power plant owned by San Antonio utility CPS Energy one of nation's biggest toxic polluters, study says

6. Texas experienced more power outages than any other state over the past 20 years, report says

5. Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

4. Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails

3. Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex

2. San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade


1. Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Spurs#Af Craigslist#Cps Energy#Gop
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
338
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy