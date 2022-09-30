Fox Theater to hold first Rocky Horror Picture Show screening since pandemic
The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will screen the Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, October 29th. This will be the first screening in three years.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic movie from 1975 that plays at the Fox Theater almost every October. The movie is accompanied by raffles, "virgin" games, comedian commentary, costume contests, and an on-stage performance alongside the show by the Velvet Darkness , a Rocky Horror Picture Show mimic cast. The event will also have Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed cocktails from Tiki-Ko .
Tickets are available online or at the Fox Theater's Box Office. Prop bags for the show will be available for $5.
