Fox Theater to hold first Rocky Horror Picture Show screening since pandemic

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will screen the Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, October 29th. This will be the first screening in three years.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic movie from 1975 that plays at the Fox Theater almost every October. The movie is accompanied by raffles, "virgin" games, comedian commentary, costume contests, and an on-stage performance alongside the show by the Velvet Darkness , a Rocky Horror Picture Show mimic cast. The event will also have Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed cocktails from Tiki-Ko .

Tickets are available online or at the Fox Theater's Box Office. Prop bags for the show will be available for $5.

