Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
Walking Dead Star Talks [Spoiler's] Fate After Cliffhanger Ending
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Lockdown" midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. With the flip of a coin, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) was to decide the fates of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale. After hired gun Leah (Lynn Collins) failed to kill Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the Commonwealth's ambitious and duplicitous Deputy Governor took the allied communities by force. Amid a manhunt for Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) — and with Maggie and AWOL trooper Daryl (Norman Reedus) in Hornsby's crosshairs — Daryl shot the coin-flipping conniver in the face.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Six: The Betrayal" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies — Chapter Six: The Betrayal", the sixth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 12th and while the season thus far has largely seen the JSA investigating the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler, there have also been some developments on another front — specifically the romance between Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Now, in the upcoming episode, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) decided to check in on the Mahkents now that Courtney is spending more time with Cameron meanwhile Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps up with the JSA.
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Werewolf by Night Review: Marvel's Most Magnificent Idea
Marvel Studios spent a decade ascending to the top of Hollywood, molding itself as the production house behind the largest film franchise the world has ever seen. With a changing landscape, the Kevin Feige-led outfit pivoted slightly, finally dipping its toes into the world of television, thanks to the advancement of streaming technology. Come Friday, the studio will again make another slight pivot as it releases its first-ever "Special Presentation" in Werewolf by Night, a contained story with a run time somewhere between an episode of television and a feature-length film.
Bleach Cosplay Readies for Harribel's Anime Comeback
Bleach is finally returning for new episodes taking on the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is ready for Tier Harribel's return to anime action too! When Bleach's anime adaptation first came to an end nearly a decade ago, it left fans hanging quite a bit as it never got to adapt the final arc from the manga series. This meant that many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were left off the table, and that's why fans are so excited to see the new anime.
Game of Thrones: Pedro Pascal Consoles Ben Schwartz Over Oberyn's Emotional Death
Game of Thrones is one of those pop culture phenomenon's that can rarely be replicated. The series was on the air for eight seasons and is spawning numerous spin-offs like the most recent House of the Dragon. The series is making new fans revisit or watch the original series for the first time, with some celebrities even live tweeting their first watch. One of the latest celebs to watch the series is Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz, and he freaked out when he got to one moment in the series. When the actor reached the episode where Oberon Martell (Pedro Pascal) meets his end at the hands of The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) he immediately called Pascal on FaceTime.
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Artist Reveals Image of Daniel Craig's Cut Illuminati Character
While it has been months since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first debuted in theaters, elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry continue to be debated about to this day. The film, which took a wild trip through the Marvel multiverse, was chock-full of cameos from surprising actors and characters, who fans might not have necessarily expected to see in live-action. Even then, there's still a lot of intrigue around one of the cameos that didn't make it into the film — Balder the Brave, the brother of Thor Odinson, a character that Marvel might have been wanting Daniel Craig to play. While that didn't come to pass, a new piece of art shared by concept artist Daniel Warner reveals what that could have looked like.
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
Tara Reid Wants To Make a Josie and the Pussycats Sequel
Tara Reid wants to get Josie and the Pussycats trending, in the hopes of generating interest in a sequel to the 2001 cult classic. Reid starred as Melody Valentine in the film, alongside bandmates Josie McCoy (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Valerie Brown (Rosario Dawson). This is the first time Reid has taken to social media in hopes of getting some traction for a sequel, although she has previously suggested that at one point, she tried to buy the rights to make one. There was also a pitch, just a few years ago, to make a DuJour spinoff series which would have sent the boy band made up of Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, Alexander Martin, and Donald Faison to Netflix, but it stalled after the commercial failure of Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping.
