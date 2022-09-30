How long is the recovery process for a concussion in contact sports?
Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and brain injury physician at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the seriousness of concussions, and why they should be properly handled when players who participate in contact sports suffer from them.What happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and should he have been playing? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0