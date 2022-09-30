ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How long is the recovery process for a concussion in contact sports?

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzt2h_0iH6qkD700

Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and brain injury physician at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the seriousness of concussions, and why they should be properly handled when players who participate in contact sports suffer from them.

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and should he have been playing? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ed O’Bradovich gets fired up about talk of a ‘rebuilding’ year

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/04/2022): The legend himself, Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich from The Hamp & O’B Show, discusses why he thinks the Bears should move to Arlington Heights, explains why he can’t stand the notion of ‘rebuilding year,’ diagnoses what’s wrong with Justin Fields stats, and tells the story of watching an opponent […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Glen Ellyn woman running marathons in all 50 states

Glen Ellyn resident Ashley Graham joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss reaching her goal of running marathons in all 50 states as she prepares to run this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
GLEN ELLYN, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spaulding, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

Rep. La Shawn Ford aims to tackle crime on the CTA

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why he met with officials in Forest Park to share ideas about cutting crime and stopping the number of overdoses on CTA trains. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Bears offense continues to struggle

On Episode 47, Kevin Powell is joined by Herb Howard from TheBigs. They breakdown the Bears’ loss to the Giants, discuss the play of Justin Fields, and look ahead to Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

An in-depth look at the film ‘Hockeyland’

Tommy Haines, the director of the new film Hockeyland, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his new documentary that focuses on two Minnesota high school teams during the 2019-20 season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Contact Sports#Brain Injury#Harvard Medical School#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Chicago taxpayers paid out $250M in police-related settlements

Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a report done by her office that found that taxpayers paid $250 million in settlements from legal claims against the Chicago Police Department for the past 3 years and what needs to be done to prevent future lawsuits against the city. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago’s McLaughlins

This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy