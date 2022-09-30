A busy month at Skaneateles Library

Throwback Movie | Saturday, October 1st at 1pm: Round up your kids or your best friends to relive these classic blasts from the past! A coming-of-age movie that has turned into a cult classic, follows a group of young baseball players in 1962 with trouble arising when the children accidentally lob a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth into the territory of a particularly vicious dog. Rated PG; run time 100 minutes (1993).

Crochet for a Cause | Sundays October 2nd, 16th, 30th at 1:00 PM: Whether you’d like to learn to crochet or would like to volunteer your crochet skills, teens 12+ are invited to this program to help us make items that will be donated to charity. Crochet for a Cause is led by our teen volunteer who will help beginners get started and help more experienced participants as needed. Yarn and crochet hooks provided, but you are welcome to bring your own tools. Registration required. Ages 12+.

Playdough Explorations | Friday, October 7th, November 4th, December 2nd from 10:30 – 11:00 AM: Join us on the first Friday of the month for a special program for kids 18 months to 3 years. Each child will explore simple ways to play, mold, and squish taste-safe playdough. This program helps to develop fine motor skills, introduce cutting with safety scissors, and inspire creativity.

Learn American SIgn Language Series | Sundays, September 25th to October 30th at 2:00 PM: Learn a new language this year! Join our own Mary Ellen Tornatore to learn the basics of American Sign Language (ASL) through games and simple interactions. This introduction to ASL will give students a foundation for the language, including the alphabet, numbers, colors and greetings. Participants are expected to attend all 6 sessions. For Teens & Adults. Registration required.

Elementary School Book Club | Sunday, October 9th at 2:30 PM: Each month we’ll read a book or graphic novel and then get together to chat about the book and do an activity. This month’s book is Monster Mayhem by Chris Elipoulos. For kids in grades 3 – 5.

Drop-in Play: Blocks | Monday, October 10th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Looking for something to do when school is closed? Drop-in at the library to build with our large blue blocks and/or LEGOs. For ages 18 months – 7 years.

Sit ‘n Stitch | Tuesday, October 11th from 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Love to knit, crochet, embroider, quilt, cross stitch, etc? Bring your WIP (work in progress), meet new friends, and connect with old ones! While this is not an instructional class, learn from the wisdom of others and share ideas. The Sit ‘n Stitch group will meet on the second Tuesday of every month.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, October 11th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Art After School: Make Your Own Journal | Thursday, October 13th, 20th, 27th from 4:00-5-00 PM

Kids will take an old book and turn it into a journal using simple skills: inking, painting, collage, and more. Each session begins with a short prompt and video tutorial through Creativebug (an online resource for Skaneateles Library cardholders) and time for kids to create and experiment with a variety of materials. For ages 8 – 12. Registration for the entire session required.

Afternoon Book Club: Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez | Monday October 17th at 1:00 PM: Join us on the 3rd Monday of every month to chat books! Come every month or just for the books that interest you most. This month we’re reading Take My Hand, a novel inspired by true events about a Black nurse in post-segregation Alabama who blows the whistle on a terrible injustice done to her patients. Books are available at the library.

Election Update with Tom Henry | Tuesday, October 18th at 6:30 PM: Let’s explore campaigning and elections! Where are we with less than a month until the 2022 general election? As we approach the final days in this election cycle, historian Tom Henry will look at the Electoral College, polls, the media, money, local and national issues, and, of course, what the candidates are up to.

Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. Please register to receive the link to attend the program virtually.

Friday Film| Friday, October 21st at 7:00 PM: Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this film is about the life of American music icon from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while also maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Rated PG-13 | Run time 2 hours and 39 minutes | 2022

Slow Stitching: Bookmarks | Saturday, October 22nd at 1:00 – 3:00 PM:

Unlike stitching that is used to mend or make a garment, slow stitching is the act of using needle and thread to create art; just as you would paint, draw or sculpt out of clay. Join Sue Waby from Sew What to learn about slow stitching and create your own bookmark. In a world that often moves a little too fast, the simple act of slow stitching can help you organize your thoughts, train your manual dexterity, and most of all, relax. No sewing skills required!

Guitar Concert: Charles Mokotoff | Saturday, October 22nd at 7:30 PM:

Charles Mokotoff holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in guitar performance from Syracuse University and Ithaca College, respectively. He has served on the faculties of numerous colleges and universities in New York and the New England area as a lecturer in classical guitar and lute. Classical Guitar Magazine (U.K.) has called Mokotoff’s playing as “truly monumental” as well as “engaging and rhapsodic”. ClassicalGuitarMusic.org has written that his playing shows “a mix of strong tone, pianistic at times, but also capable of beautiful legato phrasing and a natural feel for forward movement.” Earlier in his career, Mr. Mokotoff was described by The New York Times as “exceptional among debutantes…a thoughtful, gentlemanly artist, technically fastidious and able to coax a range of sounds from his instrument.”

Chess for All! | Tuesday, October 25th 6:00-7:30 PM: Chess has been played for over 1000 years, and is recognized around the world. Wonder how to play? Looking for over-the-board competition? Join us for an evening of chess instruction and play! All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Evening Book Club: All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles.| Wednesday, October 26th at 6:30 PM: The Evening Book Club meets the last Wednesday of the month. This month we’re reading. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a poignant story of resilience and of love passed down through generations of women against steep odds. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. Books are available at the library. Please register to receive the link to attend virtually.

Trick or Treat | Thursday, October 27th at 11:00 AM: Join us after a Halloween-themed story time to trick-or-treat around the library. Wear your costume and bring a bag to collect your goodies. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions: computers and mobile devices, downloading e-content from the library’s catalog, using Google Drive and social media platforms! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started! Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Story Time for Bookworms | Tuesdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.