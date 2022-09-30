ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?

If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Is It Possible To Get Arthritis In Your Jaw?

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the lower human jaw has changed alongside the emergence of agricultural practices and the diet that came with it. For example, cooked foods may have weakened the strong jaws that hunter-gatherers used to chew rougher, unprepared food. The growing evidence that the human jaw has physiologically changed with the lifestyle changes associated with agriculture is being called the "jaws epidemic," reports Stanford University. The changes in the jaw — which can cause issues such as jaw pain or sleep apnea — are probably not genetic but related to certain lifestyle choices that range from eating softer foods to even poor jaw posture from sleeping on soft beds and pillows.
Is Green Tea A Good Treatment For Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a lifelong condition that affects nearly every system in your body. Like other autoimmune disorders, it occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive and begins to attack healthy tissues, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its primary symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, but you may also experience fatigue, unintentional weight loss, or weakness. About 40% of patients develop problems affecting their skin, heart, kidneys, nerves, eyes, and blood vessels, reports the Mayo Clinic. In some cases, this disorder can affect the lungs and bone marrow.
What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?

Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?

Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
Is Liver Good For You?

As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
What's The Difference Between Retinol And Tretinoin?

Being the largest human organ, the skin protects the body against pathogens, regulates temperature, and regulates humidity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the skin goes through a lot every day and is exposed to external elements, leaving it susceptible to various conditions. Therefore, the right skin care is all the more important, and this is when vitamin A comes in. It's an essential nutrient that contributes to the immune system and eyesight (via Cleveland Clinic).
