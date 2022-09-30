Read full article on original website
Related
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Having a pair of dry, cracked heels can be particularly painful. Often it's not due to anything serious, but this is how to know if it's something more.
Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?
If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
What You Should Know Before Stopping Your Antidepressants
Since antidepressants change brain chemicals, stopping antidepressants can be a difficult and delicate process. Here is what you should know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Possible To Get Arthritis In Your Jaw?
According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the lower human jaw has changed alongside the emergence of agricultural practices and the diet that came with it. For example, cooked foods may have weakened the strong jaws that hunter-gatherers used to chew rougher, unprepared food. The growing evidence that the human jaw has physiologically changed with the lifestyle changes associated with agriculture is being called the "jaws epidemic," reports Stanford University. The changes in the jaw — which can cause issues such as jaw pain or sleep apnea — are probably not genetic but related to certain lifestyle choices that range from eating softer foods to even poor jaw posture from sleeping on soft beds and pillows.
How Does Sodium Intake Impact Your Heart Rate?
Given that a diet that is high in sodium can raise your risk of heart disease, what does it do to your heart rate? Here is what you should know.
This Is How Long It Takes For Chemo To Start Working
If you are about to undergo cancer treatment, you might wonder how long it takes for chemotherapy to start working. Here is what you should know.
Is Green Tea A Good Treatment For Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a lifelong condition that affects nearly every system in your body. Like other autoimmune disorders, it occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive and begins to attack healthy tissues, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its primary symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, but you may also experience fatigue, unintentional weight loss, or weakness. About 40% of patients develop problems affecting their skin, heart, kidneys, nerves, eyes, and blood vessels, reports the Mayo Clinic. In some cases, this disorder can affect the lungs and bone marrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?
Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
What's The Difference Between Retinol And Tretinoin?
Being the largest human organ, the skin protects the body against pathogens, regulates temperature, and regulates humidity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the skin goes through a lot every day and is exposed to external elements, leaving it susceptible to various conditions. Therefore, the right skin care is all the more important, and this is when vitamin A comes in. It's an essential nutrient that contributes to the immune system and eyesight (via Cleveland Clinic).
The Number Of Steps Most People Really Get In A Day Revealed – Exclusive Survey
How many steps do you take in a day? Health Digest's exclusive survey is now shedding light on how many of us meet that 10,000-step goal.
Does High Blood Pressure Contribute To Dementia?
A new study has taken a look at whether high blood pressure might contribute to dementia. This is what you need need to know about what the researchers learned.
Why Mental Health Support Is Key After Natural Disasters According To A Neuropsychologist – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez speaks on the importance of mental health support following natural disasters.
Why You Should Ask Your Pharmacy For Senior-Targeted Flu Shots If You're Over 65
With flu season approaching, doctors are urging Americans not to skip their annual flu shots this fall, especially those who are over the age of 65. Here's why.
The Unexpected Effect HIIT Can Have On Your Stress Levels
Exercise helps to combat the effects of stress. But HIIT training might not promote the same sense of relaxation as other, lower-intensity exercises.
How To Deal With Sudden Onset Anxiety
If you experience sudden onset anxiety, you are not alone. Here are some gentle and effective exercises to help calm a pounding heart and relieve anxiety.
Scientists May Have Found Clues About How COVID Leads To Long-Term Heart Complications
Many people who have gotten COVID complain of lingering health effects. Learn about a study examining how the virus can lead to long-term heart complications.
OCD Versus OCPD: What's The Difference?
While some people may confuse OCD with OCPD because of the similar traits and elements they have in their names, they are vastly different issues.
Health Digest
New York, NY
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0