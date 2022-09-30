Read full article on original website
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday
The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
Nevada county’s plans to hand-count early ballots challenged
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural county in Nevada where conspiracy theories about voting machines run deep is planning to start hand-counting its mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, a process that risks public release of early voting results. Several voting and civil rights groups said Monday they...
Water, development, housing top of mind for Carson City supervisor candidates
The Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats are up for election in November, and though voters across the city can help select the new supervisors, the candidates must reside in the ward they would represent for the four-year terms. The post Water, development, housing top of mind for Carson City supervisor candidates appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
Carson City supervisors weigh redevelopment spending
The Carson City Board of Supervisors will be asked to approve a big chunk of change — roughly $2.3 million — in support of various redevelopment projects at its Thursday meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. in the community center. State law mandates expenditures from the redevelopment revolving...
Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
Fennemore Continues California Expansion With New Orange County Office
IRVINE, CA – Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.
Bipartisan opposition to Question 3 mounts, with more Republicans against
Sixty percent of Republican voters, along with several Republican candidates for federal and statewide offices, oppose implementing open primaries and ranked-choice voting in Nevada’s elections, according to a new Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll. Their overwhelming opposition — just 16 percent of Republican likely voters expressed support for the...
Gas prices in Nevada increase again due to supply and demand issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Gas Buddy, average gas prices stand at $5.34 a gallon in Nevada. AAA said this is because a number of oil refineries in California are undergoing maintenance which some are planned and some unplanned. This has led to a limited production supply. One...
Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night
RENO, Nevada (KMOT) – A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looks to make history at the Miss USA competition Monday night. Earlier this year, SaNoah LaRocque was crowned Miss North Dakota USA. She’s been in Reno Nevada the past week for the national competition. SaNoah...
Lombardo distances himself from Trump at Reno debate
Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
Mine fatality in Washoe County
A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available. According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated...
Collaboration seeks to reduce wildfire risk in Middle Truckee River Watershed
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The United States Forest Service signed a memorandum of understanding with four entities, forming a public-private partnership to document their commitment to increase the pace and scale of forest management in the Middle Truckee River Watershed. Located in California’s northern Sierra Nevada, the Middle Truckee River...
Reno's North Valleys need healthy, sustainable growth | Meghan Ebert
This opinion column was submitted by Meghan Ebert, candidate for Reno City Council, Ward 4. Her campaign website is www.meghan4reno.com. Anyone who has experienced rush hour traffic in the North Valleys in recent years understands that Reno has an unaddressed infrastructure problem. It is the responsibility of local and regional government to work with corporations, developers and the federal government to ensure that sustainable growth does not come at the cost of the taxpayers’ quality of life. ...
