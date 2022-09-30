ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Dire Message in Nike and VF’s Warnings

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBlO9_0iH6qAd500
Nike Pro apparel. Courtesy of Nike

If fashion is a business of follow the leader — and corporate rhetoric aside, it very often is — the industry is in for some trouble.

Both Nike Inc. and VF Corp. — two of retail’s strongest and best-positioned players — just shook investors with warnings that their businesses were headed into much rockier terrain as fall approached.

Nike felt the pinch most recently, with its stock falling 12.8 percent to $83.12 on Friday. But on Wednesday it was VF’s turn with a 6.9 percent drop.

Each company has its own particular woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyHDr_0iH6qAd500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iH6qAd500

VF’s biggest business, Vans, is in the midst of a reset after losing touch with youth culture and relying too much on its classic styles.

But amid that reset, the market has gotten tougher, for both Vans and VF’s other brands, which include The North Face and Supreme. Chief financial officer Matt Puckett told analysts: “We certainly continue to see building and elevated inventories across markets. That’s kind of a global comment. And as a result of that, we expect a more … impactful promotional environment impacting the marketplace in the back half of the year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HScQH_0iH6qAd500
A closer look at the Kith x Vault by Vans summer collection. Courtesy of Kith

Nike is certainly part of that broader inventory buildup — and while its sales have continued to increase, inventories are rising more, up 44 percent at the end of its fiscal first quarter, with more goods in transit given the global supply chain backups. At the same time, gross margins have fallen 220 basis points to 44.3 percent of sales.

Matthew Friend, Nike’s CFO, also pointed to promotions in the market.

“While our inventory was high at the end of the first quarter, we do expect to see sequential improvement in inventory balances from here over the next three quarters,” Friend said. “We plan to compete … in a more promotional environment. And given the macro uncertainty that’s out there for the consumer, we’re taking a more measured approach and we’re tightening our inventory buys around the world based on some of the risks that could materialize in the second half.”

And that’s a big part of the problem — the risks are everywhere.

Consumers are facing inflation at levels not seen in a generation, with food and energy prices skyrocketing. Interest rates have been charging higher. The threat of recession looms. War in Ukraine continues. And supply chains are still working out the pandemic kinks.

Add in a flood of goods and price promotions — a habit fashion more or less claimed to have kicked over the last two years — could be the driving force going into the holidays.

It’s a reality that Nike and VF can likely face.

As Nike chief executive officer John Donahoe noted, “In a promotional environment, brand strength matters. And so we will be aggressive … on liquidating excess inventory but also coming hard with our key popular franchises to bring heat and energy to them.”

Nike can bring more heat than most — and other brands by comparison might find themselves cooling down — but this is a world that has some even looking at Nike and wondering about the future.

BMO analyst Simeon Siegel said: “Although we still see its scale as a long-term competitive advantage, for today, Nike looks increasingly like other over-inventoried promo-chasing retailers.”

If that is an accurate description of Nike, what about everybody else?

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Donahoe
Motley Fool

Nike Says the Stock Market Will Get a Lump of Coal for Christmas

Nike expects profit margins to fall sharply in the holiday quarter. The broad retail industry is likely to be awash in markdowns. A stronger dollar is hurting multinational enterprises like Nike. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Inc#Business Economics#Linus Business#Business Industry#Vf Corp#Supreme
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Solange Knowles, Tyler the Creator, Telfar Clemens Attend New York City Ballet Fashion Gala

New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala danced across the stage Wednesday evening with two highly anticipated new works and costumes by globally recognized design talent. The evening was a coming-out party for the Solange Knowles-scored “Play Time,” her first composition for ballet, with choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Palomo Spain featuring 800,000 Swarovski crystals.More from WWDSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski CrystalsBackstage at Isabell Marant RTW Spring 2023Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2023 Knowles drew quite a crowd — inviting friends including Tyler The Creator, Telfar Clemens and Luar designer Raul Lopez. They were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”

The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy