Coyotes defenseman working hard to get back into playing form, 'itching to play hockey again'. Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO