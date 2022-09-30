Read full article on original website
Oct. 4: NHL Preseason Roundup
Sharks win Global Series Challenge game against Eisbaren Berlin. Tomas Hertl and Steven Lorentz each notched a goal, leading the Sharks to a 3-1 victory against Eisbaren Berlin in the Global Series Challenge. 06:52 •. Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win...
Islanders Sign Barzal
Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. The New York Islanders announced today that Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. Barzal, 25, recorded 59 points (15 goals, 44 assists) in 73 games in 2021-22 during his fifth NHL season with the Islanders. He tied for the team scoring lead, marking his fifth straight season atop the Islanders leaderboard in points.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
State Your Case: Should Slafkovsky start season with Canadiens?
NHL.com writers debate whether No. 1 pick in 2022 Draft develops faster with Montreal or in AHL. The Montreal Canadiens sent shockwaves through Bell Centre on July 7 when they selected forward Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the 2022 NHL Draft. Forward Shane Wright, who was selected...
Training Camp Notebook - October 4
WINNIPEG - With only two preseason games left in camp, the competition for spots is heating up. But the players wouldn't want it any other way. "We have such good depth at every position right now," said Jansen Harkins, who skated for the first time on Tuesday since playing just over 14 minutes against Edmonton on Saturday.
Seven players cut from Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has cut five forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender from training camp. The players will report to Laval Rocket training camp, which started on Sunday, October 2. Under NHL contract, they will be loaned to the...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Playing their fifth of six preseason games, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-0) are in Elmont, NY, on Sunday evening to take on the New York Islanders (0-2-0). Game time at UBS Arena is 7:00 p.m, EDT. The game will not be televised. The Flyers' radio broadcast is available on 97.5 The...
Trophy Tracker: Power, Beniers top Calder picks as NHL rookie of year
McTavish, Rossi among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
Sharks put in extra work during first NHL Global Series practice
BERLIN -- The practice stretched on and on. Past an hour, past an hour and a half. The San Jose Sharks were going to use all of their allotted ice time at Wellblechpalast in Berlin. "We had two days off," coach David Quinn said. "We weren't going to have the...
Timmins Focused on Continuous Improvement as Regular Season Nears
Coyotes defenseman working hard to get back into playing form, 'itching to play hockey again'. Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
Josi shines for Predators in win in hometown of Bern, Switzerland
BERN, Switzerland -- The horn sounded, and the fans rose to their feet and applauded. Well, at least the fans who weren't already on their feet cheering and chanting and singing the whole game. The Nashville Predators and SC Bern lined up on the blue lines for the three stars,...
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
Penguins 3, Red Wings 2 (Preseason): Mike Sullivan Shares His Insight
Casey DeSmith played the entire game in goal. Radim Zohorna was originally penciled in, but the Calgary Flames claimed him off waivers this afternoon. The Penguins had hoped that the 6-foot-6 forward named Big Z would clear, as they were very impressed with his play these past couple of weeks. The 26-year-old had appeared in 25 career games for Pittsburgh after signing as a free agent in April 2020, collecting four goals and 10 points.
Josi, Niederreiter visit hospital as part of Predators' trip to Bern
BERN, Switzerland -- Jan Heuerding lay in his hospital bed after having his tonsils removed, his window overlooking the Alps in the distance, when two men wearing medical masks entered his room Tuesday. The 14-year-old knew exactly who they were. They were Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter, the Nashville Predators'...
RELEASE: Oilers make multiple roster moves
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers made multiple roster moves on Sunday. The following players were loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors:. Two more players were released from their professional tryouts and will report to Bakersfield:. Luke Esposito (F) Alex Peters (D) And one player was placed on waivers for the...
Bruins Drop Exhibition Contest to Devils in Newark
NEWARK - The Bruins dropped their fourth of six preseason games on Monday night, falling to the New Jersey Devils, 1-0, at Prudential Center. Coach Jim Montgomery called the shutout setback "a little bit of a flat game for us" as the Black & Gold struggled to generate much offensively.
3 Takeaways: Isles Score 2-1 Preseason Win vs Flyers
The power play converts, Robin Salo steps up and the goalies backstop the Isles first preseason win. The New York Islanders won their first preseason game on Sunday night, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 at UBS Arena. After dropping the first two games on the exhibition schedule, the Islanders scored...
