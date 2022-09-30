Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
College football top 25 scoreboard: 10 ranked teams fall
It won’t go down as the craziest of college football weekends we’ve ever seen but Week 5 came and went with plenty of happenings. Although everyone ranked in the top-seven walked out of the weekend with victories, a pair of top-10 teams lost and 10 of the 25 ranked teams lost this weekend.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Major Changes To His Top 6 Rankings
Last week Kirk Herbstreit had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan. This week he had a major change to his top six, with one new team entering the fold. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
Report: Multiple College Football Players Plan On Sitting Out
A new era in college football is here. With the addition of the transfer portal and eligibility rules, we're seeing more and more players move around. Some players are even choosing to sit out once they decide they're going to move on - even during the regular season. On Monday,...
True freshmen standouts from Week Five of college football
Week five of college football saw a growing number of true freshmen see their roles expand across the nation. A group of true freshmen helped lift Alabama to a road win over Arkansas. The Ole Miss-Kentucky game featured a pair of true freshmen standouts, including a 100-yard rusher. With that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
Alabama High School Forced to Forfeit Current Wins On Season
An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.
Ranking SEC quarterbacks after Week 5: New No. 1 as Stetson Bennett slides
Following an exciting Week 5 in the Southeastern Conference, I have plenty of movement in my updated SEC quarterback rankings. For starters, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is no longer my top passer in the conference after another subpar showing. In fact, he’s not even my No. 2. That means Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is day-to-day after hurting his shoulder against Arkansas, moves up along with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.
College Football Players Reportedly Make Stunning Mid-Season Decision
A new era of college football is upon us, and the players are taking advantage. Multiple SMU players are reportedly sitting out the rest of the season with the intention of preserving redshirt years. Those same players are reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal. A new ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery, most likely ending his season
It’s only been four weeks, but the season couldn’t have begun any worse for the Washington Commanders’ offensive line. After a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders have lost three games in a row. In Week 2, Washington went into halftime down 22-0 before...
atozsports.com
Monday’s news is a reminder of the biggest obstacle facing the Tennessee Vols this season
The Tennessee Vols received some news on Monday that’s a reminder of the biggest obstacle facing the team in 2022. Vols head coach Josh Heupel announced that senior cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Burrell struggled at times this season, but he...
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Comments / 0