Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

True freshmen standouts from Week Five of college football

Week five of college football saw a growing number of true freshmen see their roles expand across the nation. A group of true freshmen helped lift Alabama to a road win over Arkansas. The Ole Miss-Kentucky game featured a pair of true freshmen standouts, including a 100-yard rusher. With that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama High School Forced to Forfeit Current Wins On Season

An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking SEC quarterbacks after Week 5: New No. 1 as Stetson Bennett slides

Following an exciting Week 5 in the Southeastern Conference, I have plenty of movement in my updated SEC quarterback rankings. For starters, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is no longer my top passer in the conference after another subpar showing. In fact, he’s not even my No. 2. That means Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is day-to-day after hurting his shoulder against Arkansas, moves up along with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.
COLLEGE SPORTS
atozsports.com

104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville

104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
NASHVILLE, TN

