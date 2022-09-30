Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What You Missed At The 2022 Backyard Bronc Bash In Twin Falls
On the south side of Twin Falls, a former CSI Rodeo Team member has brought his passion for rodeo to his backyard. Mitch Pollock is a world-ranked saddle bronc rider and has transformed his property in Southern Idaho into a rodeo arena for his own personal events. 2022 Backyard Bronc...
Pickleball is Huge in Idaho and We have 6 New Courts in Twin Falls
It’s no secret that I love playing pickleball. I’ve written about it a few times before and I’ve been anxiously waiting for the new courts to be finished at Frontier Park on the CSI campus. Well, the wait is over and the new courts look beautiful. 6...
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
What Would You Do? Strange Driver Stopping Children in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. In May 2021, the Magic Valley community welcomed the first flight from Denver with much fanfare. The flights were offered through United Express also operated by SkyWest. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
The 10 Things Everyone In Twin Falls Needs To Do Before The Weather Turns
Weather changes quickly in Twin Falls. We have created the ultimate fall bucket list that you have to do before the weather gets really cold and you can't do them anymore. Idaho has some beautiful places to go and see the changing leaves. There is even a map you can use to determine the best times to go to certain places to see the peak of the fall colors in the leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year.
Construction on New Wendell Valley Country Store Begins in October
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new Valley Wide Country Store will begin in October on the south side of Wendell. The new store will sit along Interstate 84 at the existing location and will be much larger than the current store. "This will be largest one we've built from the ground up," said Gavin Gregory, vice president of retail for Valley Wide Cooperative. Gregory said the new building will be 24,000 square foot on a little more than seven acres of land. The new Travel Center will function very similar to the current one in Jerome at the I-84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange. However, the Wendell location will feature their farm retail store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Maxie’s Restaurant Might be the Next New Mexican Cafe in Twin Falls
It is going to be hard to replace Maxie's in Twin Falls, but it looks like a massive remodel is happening to the old building. A new sign is up on the restaurant, it looks like it could be a Mexican cafe. There is not a whole lot of information out there yet, this is what we do know.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Tickets On Sale To See Comedian Christopher Titus In Twin Falls
A well-known funny guy who has paid Idaho numerous visits over the years is stopping once again in Twin Falls for a performance at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for his December appearance. Christopher Titus rose to comedy fame in 2000 with his FOX sitcom named...
This Twin Falls Neighbor Habit Is As Bad As Loud Music, Study Says
A bad neighbor can really make a person's life miserable. In all the years I've rented or owned a home, I've always tried to be a pleasant next-door occupant, but sometimes we just get pushed too far. A study from earlier this year pinpoints one of the lesser-talked-about reasons we loathe our neighbors.
Twin Falls Firefighters Stop Garage Fire From Spreading to House
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1