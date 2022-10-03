ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean’s Relationship Timeline: See Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qyn42_0iH6p9ro00

A melodic pairing! Shortly after Mark Ballas and BC Jean (real name Brittany Jean Carlson) met, they created their own band before falling in love .

“We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform,” Jean recalled to Riff magazine in March 2022 of meeting the professional dancer . “He couldn’t see me; he could only hear me. And I think he liked what he heard.”

After that initial meeting — in which the Dancing With the Stars pro couldn’t help but marvel over Jean’s vocal stylings — the duo exchanged numbers and soon hit it off .

After several years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed that Ballas had proposed in November 2015 . The pair wed one year later surrounded by several of the Texas native’s dancing colleagues .

“Such an honor to be the best man at my brother's wedding . Witnessing their love be sealed under a beautiful Oak tree in front of family friends was such a special moment,” Derek Hough — who trained with Ballas growing up before the pals started a band with Julianne Hough — wrote via Instagram at the time. “Like the tree May, you Stand together tall and proud. May you always Go out on a limb for one another. To stay grounded and dig your roots in deep so that you may weather any storm. And always continue to grow, stronger and higher reaching towards the heavens. And to always enjoy the view. Love you two.”

The Alexander Jean musicians’ have continued to gush over their blossoming love story as they navigated their next chapter.

“I still can’t put into words how you make me feel, life with you is always an adventure & you have completely taken over my heart,” the two-time mirrorball champ wrote via Instagram in November 2019, while celebrating their third wedding anniversary. “I’ve never laughed as hard as I have with you, I’ve never appreciated the world, time, nature & life as much as I have with you.”

He added: “You challenge me, keep me guessing & keep me on my toes every day in the best way possible. You have made me better & I honestly couldn’t imagine riding this monster wave called life without you & you know I’m afraid of the ocean unless I’m scuba diving in it. … Saying I love you just isn’t enough. I promise to show every day for the rest of my life.”

Scroll below for Ballas and Jean’s complete relationship timeline:

