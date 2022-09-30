ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Some Roxbury residents concerned about plans to redevelop vacant lot

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston

This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston's effort to address Mass. and Cass

“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

City planners aim to remake Mattapan as a '10-minute neighborhood'

City planners hope to turn Mattapan into a “10-minute neighborhood” by allowing the construction of up to 2,400 additional homes, encouraging a more diverse mix of retail along its major corridors - from bodegas to daycares - and installing street improvements to create safer crossings for pedestrians. The...
BOSTON, MA
Atlas Obscura

Wright's Tower

Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners

For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island

This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
TIVERTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

13 people displaced after two house fires

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island's worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
hot969boston.com

U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!

The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA

