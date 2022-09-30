Read full article on original website
Some Roxbury residents concerned about plans to redevelop vacant lot
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass
“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
universalhub.com
Bank held up on Boylston Street in the Back Bay
Dorchester Reporter
City planners aim to remake Mattapan as a ‘10-minute neighborhood’
City planners hope to turn Mattapan into a “10-minute neighborhood” by allowing the construction of up to 2,400 additional homes, encouraging a more diverse mix of retail along its major corridors - from bodegas to daycares - and installing street improvements to create safer crossings for pedestrians. The...
Atlas Obscura
Wright's Tower
Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
6-alarm fire in Dorchester, spreading to multiple buildings due to strong winds
BOSTON — Crews respond to a wind-whipped fire at a 3-family home in Dorchester that has now spread to multiple surrounding buildings. Officials said this is now a 6-alarm blaze due to the strong winds. Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion...
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
13 people displaced after two house fires
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Travel advisory for Columbus Day weekend
MassDOT is reminding the public of the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend due to a higher volume of vehicles on the roads.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
