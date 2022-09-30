Read full article on original website
Veta Health partners with Twilio to provide video telehealth capabilities
Virtual care company Veta Health is partnering with digital health company Twilio to bring video communication capabilities to its platform. Veta's asynchronous text chat features are already powered by Twilio. The video communication will allow clinicians to virtually meet patients through a secure link that does not require an app download, according to the Oct. 3 Veta news release.
How AI and automation is helping Baylor Scott & White Health increase collections cost effectively
Revenue cycle management requires a coordination of multiple tasks and stakeholders for a health system to get paid in an effective and timely manner. Because of their highly structured nature, revenue cycle processes are often ideal candidates for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. In a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
9 health systems installing new EHR systems
Here are nine health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Sept. 9. Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor. The move comes as the hospital was dissatisfied with its other EHR system. Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital implemented Meditech's EHR system...
Concordance partners with software company on ecosystem for supply visibility
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, will partner with software company Palantir Technologies "to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem," the companies said Oct. 3. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain and its lack of transparency, Concordance and Palantir are launching a platform...
Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits
Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.
A single health system among 100 big companies with competitive pay
Tech reigns supreme and healthcare providers are scant when it comes to competitive compensation among companies with more than 500 employees, according to workplace review site Comparably's 6th annual list of Best Companies for Compensation, released Oct. 4. Big tech dominates the top-rated companies. Rounding out the top five after...
Rady Children's partners with data company to launch pediatric genomic screening
San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine has partnered with healthcare data company PlumeCare RWE to create a pilot program that will screen newborns for 400 genetic diseases. The program, BeginNGS, will use rapid whole genome sequencing to diagnose and identify treatment options for genetic conditions before symptoms begin,...
Ochsner physicians share insights to optimize safety, quality metrics
Experts from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health detail their methods for monitoring patient safety and quality metrics in a new book. Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades is a "playbook" for healthcare systems to understand and improve publicly reported metrics, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system.
Penn Highlands Healthcare expands AI diagnostics with software firm Regard
DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare is expanding its collaboration with software company Regard on a tool that uses artificial intelligence to boost diagnostics and billing. The project started as a pilot program in October 2020, but the two entities have since inked a multiyear commercial engagement. The collaboration has increased...
Health systems are continuing to shift and change. Get inspiration from Dr. Charles Powell's tactic to grow in today's environment
Charles Powell, MD, MBA, is the chief executive officer of New York-based Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute, the system chief of the division of pulmonary and critical care & sleep medicine of New York-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and the professor of medicine of New York-based National Jewish Health.
How health system CIOs are cutting costs, rethinking operational efficiency
When companies consider cost-cutting measures, it often results in layoffs, but health system CIOs are looking inward at their IT vendors, contracts and partnerships to assess different ways to optimize their workforce, which can save their health systems money in the long run. Becker's asked five health system CIOs: What...
What to Expect from the Gartner 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Ranking
Gartner's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 is right around the corner—so we wanted to take a look back at last year's ranking to give you a preview of what to expect. The 2021 review focused on U.S. health systems, incorporating community opinions and quantitative data from IBM Watson to create useful supply chain insights. While the 2022 survey might take a different angle on the healthcare supply chain, expect to learn from both surveys' supply chain leadership and organizational innovation.
Biotech company awarded up to $1B to combat future infectious disease outbreaks
The HHS allotted $55 million to fund Vir Biotechnology's influenza drug and up to $1 billion to prevent future infectious disease threats. Vir Biotechnology, a San Francisco-based, commercial-stage immunology company, is currently testing a prophylactic monoclonal antibody to protect against seasonal and pandemic influenza. Data from the candidate's phase 2 preexposure prophylaxis trial is expected to be released mid-2023, according to a company news release.
AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy reaccredited for specialty pharmacy services
Walgreens' specialty and home delivery pharmacy business, AllianceRx, gained reaccreditation Oct. 4 for its specialty services. The Accreditation Commission for Health Care renews accreditation every three years, making AllianceRx's renewal effective until Sept. 15, 2025. "AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy has always placed patient care in the highest regard," Jodi Sibell, RN,...
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways
Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
Mayo Clinic 1st in North America to install superfast PET/CT scanner
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the first place in North America to install an ultrafast PET/CT scanner the health system says will greatly boost its imaging quality, particularly for cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Biograph Vision Quadra scanner, with a 106-centimeter-long PET/CT, is said to be the most sensitive machine...
Pharmacists can now administer monkeypox vaccine, HHS says
Five months after the U.S. first detected a monkeypox outbreak, and as health departments struggle to find enough supply of the world's only-approved monkeypox vaccine to meet the demand, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a declaration Sept. 30 to allow pharmacists to administer the shots. Mr. Becerra amended the Public...
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental healthcare
HHS is awarding nearly $27 million to improve and expand mental healthcare for children. The funds will help pediatric patients get the mental healthcare they need and strengthen pediatric mental health services in emergency departments and schools, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The Health Resources and Services Administration...
Healthcare consumers conditioned not to shop for best prices, study says
Sixty-four percent of Americans have never sought out pricing for healthcare services, according to an Oct. 4 survey from Akasa revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by YouGov, fielded responses from 2,026 Americans between March 9 and 14. Fifty-eight percent of respondents...
9 RCM headlines from September to know
From name changes to the introduction of new platforms, here are nine RCM stories Becker's reported in September:. 1. A report from the Health Management Academy and sponsored by R1 RCM identified four key reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships. 2. Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based...
