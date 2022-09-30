What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO