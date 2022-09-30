Read full article on original website
Here’s What You Missed At The 2022 Backyard Bronc Bash In Twin Falls
On the south side of Twin Falls, a former CSI Rodeo Team member has brought his passion for rodeo to his backyard. Mitch Pollock is a world-ranked saddle bronc rider and has transformed his property in Southern Idaho into a rodeo arena for his own personal events. 2022 Backyard Bronc...
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
What Would You Do? Strange Driver Stopping Children in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Restaurants Is Ready To Reopen After Repairs
One of Twin Falls' favorite restaurants is gearing up to reopen its doors after having to shut down for unforeseen circumstances. Jakers is going to be back up and running Friday, September 30th. The restaurant had to shut down due to unforeseen circumstances. Jakers officials did not make a statement...
105 Years and Counting at a Twin Falls Grill
Since I've been writing a lot lately about great places to eat throughout the region, let me share with you the first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls. I arrived here in December 2014. My first month was spent living in a hotel. I would heat my meals in the small microwave oven in my room. The tuna noodle casserole from Fred Meyer was ok, but I wanted a good home-cooked meal. I would pass the Depot Grill going to and from work. My new friends at the office told me I had to make a stop.
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls is a Must for the Hungry
One advantage to being an early riser (one of the few) is that I can get to places like the Buffalo Café before the Saturday morning rush. I had a conversation with some friends about the variety of choices the Magic Valley offers when it comes to cafés, diners, and family restaurants. All three describe casual dining. The Buffalo Café is on the list of favorites for most locals. When I go there, I try and be at the door before the place opens. Seating is at a premium and it fills fast. The same happens when it comes to lunch.
The 10 Things Everyone In Twin Falls Needs To Do Before The Weather Turns
Weather changes quickly in Twin Falls. We have created the ultimate fall bucket list that you have to do before the weather gets really cold and you can't do them anymore. Idaho has some beautiful places to go and see the changing leaves. There is even a map you can use to determine the best times to go to certain places to see the peak of the fall colors in the leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year.
Construction on New Wendell Valley Country Store Begins in October
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new Valley Wide Country Store will begin in October on the south side of Wendell. The new store will sit along Interstate 84 at the existing location and will be much larger than the current store. "This will be largest one we've built from the ground up," said Gavin Gregory, vice president of retail for Valley Wide Cooperative. Gregory said the new building will be 24,000 square foot on a little more than seven acres of land. The new Travel Center will function very similar to the current one in Jerome at the I-84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange. However, the Wendell location will feature their farm retail store.
Old Maxie’s Restaurant Might be the Next New Mexican Cafe in Twin Falls
It is going to be hard to replace Maxie's in Twin Falls, but it looks like a massive remodel is happening to the old building. A new sign is up on the restaurant, it looks like it could be a Mexican cafe. There is not a whole lot of information out there yet, this is what we do know.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Tickets On Sale To See Comedian Christopher Titus In Twin Falls
A well-known funny guy who has paid Idaho numerous visits over the years is stopping once again in Twin Falls for a performance at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for his December appearance. Christopher Titus rose to comedy fame in 2000 with his FOX sitcom named...
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Magic Valley Students on Idaho Education Advisory Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two students from the Magic Valley make up the 13 member Student Advisory Council for the Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Once student is Caiden Lee a seventh grader from Gooding Middle School while the other is Emma Brulotte a senior at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, according to Superintendent Sheri Ybarra. The group of students who range from fifth to twelfth grade come from all parts of the state. This is the second group of students to make up the advisory council, “Like their predecessors, these new council members are highly engaged and passionate about issues from social media influence to the condition of school buildings and from mental and emotional health to advanced opportunities and STEAM activities,” Superintendent Ybarra said in a statement. “They are eager to learn more about Idaho’s government and education system, and they are committed to doing what they can to help schools and students live up to their potential.” The council will meet for the first time October 3.
The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
