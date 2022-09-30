ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnH8b_0iH6o9Bp00
Greg Nash The U.S. Capitol is seen from Upper Senate Park on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1 point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party led in the poll by 5 points.

The party holds a tighter lead of 3 points among those who said they will definitely vote in September, 47 percent to 44 percent, and a 1-point lead among those who said they are paying a lot of attention to the campaign, 48 percent to 47 percent.

The poll also found respondents reporting increasing concerns over inflation, with 60 percent saying it is getting worse. Just more than 50 percent said so in a poll in late August.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised interest rates in an effort to get inflation under control and has shown a willingness to continue to do so even if it results in an economic downturn. Economic analysts have expressed concerns about the effects of the Fed’s moves on the economy.

The number of people who said inflation is getting worse includes almost 7 in 10 independents, up from 54 percent last month. The percentage of Democrats and Republicans who said it is getting worse also increased by 7 points and 6 points, respectively, since last month.

More than 90 percent of respondents said inflation is a “very” or “somewhat” important issue when considering this year’s midterm elections.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 23-27 among 1,556 U.S. adults. The margin of error was about 2.7 points.

Election watcher FiveThirtyEight’s analysis shows Republicans are poised to regain control of the House, but Democrats are likely to maintain the majority in the Senate.

Comments / 28

Juliann Orman
4d ago

who are they polling? you have to be a moron or brain dead to vote demorats. 2 years and only losers are the winners. not the working class, even unions workers are losing their pants. RED is the only way to go

Reply(2)
17
2016 sixdays
4d ago

borders invaded crime exploded and people watched their 401ks lose 25% in the part 6 months yea democrats are gonna do just fine in November

Reply
16
Gregory Leake
3d ago

why are they not 🚫 telling everyone about the Two Chinese fighter aircraft fighters and the Three fighter aircraft from Russia in Alaska ⁉️⁉️⁉️♥️▶️▶️♥️♥️▶️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏🙏🚫🚫🚫🚫

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Republicans#Election Day#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Yahoo News#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

712K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy