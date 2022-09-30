Read full article on original website
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000
TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
30-Year-Old Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, a pedestrian accident was reported in the Belton area on Sunday morning. The officials stated that at around 12:40 a.m. the [..]
Suspect in McGregor shooting that left 5 dead is paralyzed: Sources
McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'
The suspect in last week's shooting spree that killed five in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks . Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three of his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain in Texas Rangers' custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KWTX
Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
WacoTrib.com
Funerals set for victims of five McGregor shooting victims; suspect remains in hospitalized
Funeral services are set this week for three adult women and two teenagers shot to death Sept. 29 in two adjacent houses in McGregor, while the suspect in the shooting remained hospitalized and waiting to be booked into McLennan County Jail. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, was in Texas Rangers custody at...
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
fox44news.com
Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
KWTX
Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken. Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35,...
KWTX
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Funeral arrangements released for 5 killed in McGregor mass shooting
Temple, Texas Daycare Helping Three Young Children Who Lost Mother
One daycare in Temple, Texas is helping three children and their grandmother in the wake of a devastating loss. According to our news partners at KWTX, on the morning of September 25th, Cristina Canul, a mother of three, lost her life in a car accident in Harker Heights. Her children, all under the age of seven years old, have now been placed in the care of the their grandmother.
KWTX
Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening. The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported. Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
Coryell County deputies ask to 'check your cameras' in search of escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to check their security cameras to see if there are any sightings of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted the request on Facebook where they asked all hunters, farmers and landowners in...
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
