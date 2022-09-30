ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'

The suspect in last week's shooting spree that killed five in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks . Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three of his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain in Texas Rangers' custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
MCGREGOR, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Temple, Texas Daycare Helping Three Young Children Who Lost Mother

One daycare in Temple, Texas is helping three children and their grandmother in the wake of a devastating loss. According to our news partners at KWTX, on the morning of September 25th, Cristina Canul, a mother of three, lost her life in a car accident in Harker Heights. Her children, all under the age of seven years old, have now been placed in the care of the their grandmother.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
KILLEEN, TX

