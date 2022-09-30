The suspect in last week's shooting spree that killed five in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks . Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three of his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain in Texas Rangers' custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO