swimswam.com

Two-Time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann Announces His Retirement

Jacob Heidtmann raced at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 for Germany and leaves the sport as a national record-holder in the 400 IM. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann announced his retirement from swimming on Sunday via Instagram. Heidtmann raced for Germany at both the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Adam Peaty Says He Plans to Race at 2022 Short Course World Championships

Adam Peaty, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and multi-event World Record holder, has never won a World Championship in short course meters. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A trio of big-name swimmers have committed to compete in the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Australia in December. In a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Status Check On The Stealthy Six Potential Paris 2024 Disruptors

Let's check back in with our Stealthy Six of David Popovici, Matt Sates, Hwang Sunwoo, Flynn Southam, Matt Richards and Jacob Whittle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In October 2021 we took a look at six young men who were on the path to causing major disruptions in the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Controversial Former Olympic Coach Joe Bernal Dies

Joe Bernal, an accomplished but controversial coach who received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming in 2016, died on Saturday night. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Joe Bernal, an accomplished but controversial coach who received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming in 2016, died on Saturday night, according...
SPORTS
Gold Coast Set To Host 2023 Australian Age & Open Championships

The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre has been revealed as the host of the 2023 Australian Age and Open Championships set for April of next year. Stock photo via stock. The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre has been revealed as the host of the 2023 Australian Age and Open Championships. The 14-day...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Grant House

After an impressive summer, House has hit the ground running in his fifth and final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
TEMPE, AZ
Junior Nationals Qualifier Caroline Chasser Commits to South Carolina (2023)

Chasser will join the backstroke and freestyle groups at South Carolina when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Freestyler Jillian Strine Announces Commitment to the University at Buffalo

Jillian Strine from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to the University at Buffalo for 2023. Current photo via Jillian Strine.
BUFFALO, NY
