Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Two-Time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann Announces His Retirement
Jacob Heidtmann raced at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 for Germany and leaves the sport as a national record-holder in the 400 IM. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time German Olympian Jacob Heidtmann announced his retirement from swimming on Sunday via Instagram. Heidtmann raced for Germany at both the...
swimswam.com
Adam Peaty Says He Plans to Race at 2022 Short Course World Championships
Adam Peaty, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and multi-event World Record holder, has never won a World Championship in short course meters. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A trio of big-name swimmers have committed to compete in the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Australia in December. In a...
swimswam.com
Status Check On The Stealthy Six Potential Paris 2024 Disruptors
Let's check back in with our Stealthy Six of David Popovici, Matt Sates, Hwang Sunwoo, Flynn Southam, Matt Richards and Jacob Whittle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In October 2021 we took a look at six young men who were on the path to causing major disruptions in the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
swimswam.com
Controversial Former Olympic Coach Joe Bernal Dies
Joe Bernal, an accomplished but controversial coach who received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming in 2016, died on Saturday night. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Joe Bernal, an accomplished but controversial coach who received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming in 2016, died on Saturday night, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Gold Coast Set To Host 2023 Australian Age & Open Championships
The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre has been revealed as the host of the 2023 Australian Age and Open Championships set for April of next year. Stock photo via stock. The Gold Coast Aquatic Centre has been revealed as the host of the 2023 Australian Age and Open Championships. The 14-day...
swimswam.com
Commonwealth Games Champion Alys Thomas Retires Due To Wrist Injury
Says Welsh butterfly icon Alys Thomas, "My goal was to make Paris in 2024, but it was set out to me that my wrist was not in a good way." Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas of Wales has called time...
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Grant House
After an impressive summer, House has hit the ground running in his fifth and final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
swimswam.com
Jacki Hirsty Named Assistant Coach for Cal Poly Swimming & Diving
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly swimming and diving head coach Phil Yoshida announced the newest addition to his 2022-23 coaching staff Thursday, hiring Jacki Hirsty as an assistant coach for the program. Hirsty brings over 30 years of coaching experience with her to San Luis Obispo and...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Junior Nationals Qualifier Caroline Chasser Commits to South Carolina (2023)
Chasser will join the backstroke and freestyle groups at South Carolina when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Cuts “120 Day Rule” to 60, Stopping Use of “Junior Olympic” for Meets
USA Swimming held its annual House of Delegates meeting in late September, where the Rules and Regulations Committee voted on a number of rules changes Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming held its annual House of Delegates meeting in late September, where the Rules and Regulations Committee voted...
swimswam.com
Howard Draws Estimated 1,200 Fans for Historic “Battle at the Burr” vs. Georgetown
Howard head coach Nicholas Askew estimated the crowd at 1,200 for its dual meet against Georgetown, likely the most in school history. Current photo via Angela Sakell. Burr Gym Pool, Washington D.C. By Tom Sakell. Once the swimmers set on the blocks, the crowd was quiet. Silent. Just the announcer...
swimswam.com
Freestyler Jillian Strine Announces Commitment to the University at Buffalo
Jillian Strine from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to the University at Buffalo for 2023. Current photo via Jillian Strine. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Big Blue Swim School Announces Expansion in Houston, Sells Out Market With 10-Pool Deal
Sport Clips and Signarama Franchisee Joins Investor Group to Grow Brand in Texas. Current photo via Big Blue Swim School, a SwimSwam partner. Courtesy of Big Blue Swim School, a SwimSwam partner. CHICAGO (October 5, 2022) — Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the $3...
Comments / 0