kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM HOLDS BRIEF PUBLIC MEETING
The Brenham City Council held a brief public meeting Monday morning to pass a resolution dealing with the Aviation Fuel Supply at the Brenham Airport. Both Jet-A and Av Gas storage tanks have been installed at the airport, and in anticipation of the fuel system being operational next month, city staff is looking for a fuel supplier. Stephanie Doland, Development Services Director for the city, explained that the resolution will allow city staff to meet with the potential providers to work out the details of their bid. Providers are expected to provide not only the fuel, but supply two refueler trucks, training, and Liability Insurance.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. 4-H TO HOST COUNTY-WIDE MEETING THURSDAY
Washington County 4-H’s annual county-wide meeting is coming up on Thursday at the Washington County Expo Event Center. Beginning at 6 p.m., the meeting will feature various booths showcasing Washington County 4-H projects. There will also be the installation of club officers, and door prizes will be given away.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS PROCLAIM ‘THINK PINK THURSDAY’
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Washington County is once again getting involved to promote health and wellbeing. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Monday) proclaimed October 27th as “Think Pink Thursday”, an annual observation for the victims and survivors of breast cancer. Lisa Hibbeler, Head of...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
KBTX.com
A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan. The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living...
kwhi.com
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE CELEBRATED TUESDAY
Local and area law enforcement officials will be out and about tonight (Tuesday) to visit with community members during National Night Out. The theme for this year’s event, taking place from 6 to 8:30 p.m., is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going attire, and come outside to meet their neighbors and local first responders.
KBTX.com
Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive. In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
cw39.com
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in The Woodlands, deputies said
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night. Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment. The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery...
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period
College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB DONATES TOTE BAGS TO BLUEBONNET HAVEN
Residents of Bluebonnet Haven will once again get to benefit from the generosity of the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. The Ladies Lions Club donated 66 large heavy tote bags to Bluebonnet Haven, which is located at 4150 Highway 36 South in Brenham. A local designer donated these to the...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
