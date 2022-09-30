ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All of Tom Cruise’s Filmography Ranked From Worst To Best by Scores on Rotten Tomatoes

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest stars in Hollywood for decades, with a tenure spanning over 40 years since his debut in the early 1980s.

With a filmography of more than 40 movies, Cruise has built a career few can match . The Magnolia star has dabbled in every genre but is best known for his work in various action flicks — including the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises, which have been some of the biggest blockbusters in all of history.

Stars Who Have Done Their Own Stunts

Read article

With his level of success, there are a great number of contenders for Cruise's best overall features, however, Rotten Tomatoes — a review-aggregation website for film and television which launched in August 1998 — collects data from critics and audience members throughout the United States to craft a definitive list of the New York native's films from worst to best.

Scroll down to see which film takes the top spot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSnOQ_0iH6o4mC00
Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

42. Cocktail (1988)
With a score of only 9%, Cocktail comes in as Cruise’s lowest-ranked film ever. Despite his work as a headliner, the Legend actor's attempt at a romance film fell flat with viewers. The movie made Cruise the only winner of the notorious Razzie Award for Worst Picture to star in an Oscar winner for Best Picture.

41. The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy was Universal’s failed attempt at a quasi-Marvel Cinematic Universe with what they contended to be their own “Dark Universe.” Cruise starred in a resurrection of the original 1999 film and was intended to get fans excited for a new shared universe with all of Universal’s “Monsters” properties. Unfortunately, this film tanked, and the entire “Dark Universe” concept was scrapped.

40. Losin’ It (1983)
One of Jack Reacher star's earliest films — and perhaps the first to cast Cruise as its star — Losin’ It opened to lackluster reviews and bombed at the box office.

Shutterstock

39. Lions For Lambs (2007)
Co-stars Meryl Streep and Robert Redford couldn’t save this drama and Lions For Lambs was panned by critics upon opening. However, according to IMDb , the film did manage to almost double its $35 million budget, totaling around $63 million in the final box office tally.

‘Top Gun’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and More

Read article

38. Days of Thunder (1990)
This NASCAR-themed film didn’t make it to the finish line, despite all its stunts and thrills.

37. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
One of Cruise’s more recent flicks (and a sequel to a film with a higher ranking), the second Jack Reacher movie failed to capitalize on the success of the first, with plans to finish the John Grisham trilogy being tossed.

36. Legend (1985)
This film has all the makings of a Ridley Scott film, but it’s neither Scott’s nor Cruise’s best work.

Neal Preston/Cruise-Wagner/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

35. Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanilla Sky opened to a number of mixed reviews, despite starring fellow superstars Penélope Cruz , Cameron Diaz , and Kurt Russell .

34. Rock of Ages (2012)
One of Cruise’s only musicals to grace this list, Rock of Ages gives a perfectly solid performance from its star-studded cast. The film also features a singing Cruise, giving a rare peek at another one of his many talents.

33. Far and Away (1992)
Far and Away pits Cruise against his then-wife Nicole Kidman in this '90s drama that screened at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival and had a score composed by John Williams . In the romantic drama, Cruise and Kidman play Irish immigrants coming to the US in search of fortune.

New Regency Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

32. Knight and Day (2010)
In this action-comedy, Cruise and Diaz team up for another mid-level hit. Knight and Day marked the second time Cruise and the Bad Teacher actress star together in a film after 2001’s Vanilla Sky .

31. Oblivion (2013)
Cruise stars opposite Morgan Freeman in this 2013 sci-fi adventure. Oblivion was praised by critics for its visuals and effects, but ultimately, other aspects of the film fell short.

30. Top Gun (1986)
Despite its only average reviews, the original Top Gun was a massive commercial success. The entire film was shot with only a $15 million budget, but it managed to net more than $350 million worldwide, according to IMDb .

Tom Cruise Through the Years

Read article

29. Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)
The lowest of the franchise to grace this list, the second Mission: Impossible is fairly universally panned as the series’ worst , despite spawning a number of sequels. It was directed by the legendary John Woo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13G58T_0iH6o4mC00
Frank Connor/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

28. Valkyrie (2008)
Set in Germany during World War II, Valkyrie depicts the true story of a group of German officers who plotted to assassinate Hitler and take back control of the country. Despite the subject matter, critics considered the film only “mildly entertaining."

27. All The Right Moves (1983)
Another one of Cruise’s earliest films, All The Right Moves, is a sports drama and coming-of-age film led by Cruise as the star of his high school’s football team.

26. Jack Reacher (2012)
Based on Lee Child’s novel One Shot , Jack Reacher opened to mild success in its attempt to become the next big crime franchise . While the first Reacher film was a success by most metrics, the sequel failed to live up to the hype.

25. Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Interview with the Vampire stars Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt in an adaptation of Anne Rice ’s first The Vampire Chronicles novel.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

24. Mission: Impossible (1996)
The film that would kick off one of the biggest movie franchises in history, Mission: Impossible, changed the genre of spy films as the world knew it. Directed by Brian De Palma , Mission: Impossible continues the story set out by the 1966 television show and 1988 sequel series of the same name.

23. The Last Samurai (2003)
Cruise stars alongside Ken Watanabe in this period action film as a 19th-century American soldier in Japan who eventually becomes a samurai.

22. Taps (1981)
Cruise’s second-ever movie, Taps, was a drama film centered around fictional members of the military. Timothy Hutton won a Golden Globe nomination for his performance, and Taps was Sean Penn ’s first movie role. Clearly, this casting director had an eye for talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwQU3_0iH6o4mC00
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

21. The Outsiders (1983)
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola , The Outsiders centers around a group of teens in rural Oklahoma. It was one of Cruise’s earliest roles, and it was one of the earliest roles for actors Rob Lowe , Emilio Estevez , Patrick Swayze , and Ralph Macchio .

'The Outsiders' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Read article

20. Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Directed by J.J. Abrams , this third installment of Cruise’s famed spy franchise brings the Mission: Impossible series back from the lull it suffered during its first sequel. M:I III was the highest received film of the original trilogy at its release, though the more recent films have scored even higher than this one.

19. The Firm (1993)
Cruise brings a spectacular performance to The Firm . which opened as a major commercial success and starred fellow 90s icons Gene Hackman , Ed Harris , Holly Hunter , and Jeanne Tripplehorn .

18. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
One of Stanley Kubrick ’s most celebrated films, Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise opposite then-wife , Kidman , for a second time. The steamy romance would be Kubrick’s last film, as he passed six days after its final showing for the studio — four months before the film was released.

Frank Masi/Dreamworks/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

17. War of the Worlds (2005)
Cruise teams up with acclaimed director Steven Spielberg for this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ famed sci-fi novel from 1897. Dakota Fanning also stars in the film, which was narrated by Freeman.

16. Tropic Thunder (2008)
This unforgettable satire stars Ben Stiller , Jack Black , and Robert Downey Jr. as actors making a movie about the Vietnam War. Tropic Thunder parodies a number of films and tropes and has a stacked cast also including Matthew McConaughey , Bill Hader , Danny McBride , and Cruise as Les Grossman.

15. A Few Good Men (1992)
Cruise and Jack Nicholson make this courtroom drama soar alongside seasoned actors Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon .

14. Magnolia (1999)
This Paul Thomas Anderson film opened to mainly positive reviews, despite some critics calling it long and overly dramatic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Yusy_0iH6o4mC00
Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

13. Jerry Maguire (1996)
Focused on both romance and sports, the Cameron Crowe -directed Jerry Maguire gives an unforgettable performance by Cruise, as well as great work from fellow co-stars Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr .

12. American Made (2017)
Inspired by real events, American Made tells the story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who went from working for the CIA to smuggling drugs for the Medellin Cartel. Cruise plays the starring role in this well-rated drama.

11. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
This Oliver Stone -directed patriotic film follows a 1960s teen who enlists in the Marines. The story is based on Ron Kovic’s 1976 autobiography of the same name and follows the anti-war sentiment the book establishes.

10. Collateral (2004)
Michael Mann ’s Collateral leverages its dreamy visuals for a noir feel, making this action flick a critical success. Jamie Foxx , Jada Pinkett Smith , and Mark Ruffalo also star.

9. The Color of Money (1986)
Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Paul Newman , The Color of Money was destined to be a success with Newman playing a former pool hustler who takes Cruise under his wing as a protége.

United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

8. Rain Man (1988)
Cruise shares the screen with Dustin Hoffman in this 1988 film, which takes place over the course of a road trip. The film was a huge success, netting eight Academy Award nominations and winning four.

7. Minority Report (2002)
One of the most acclaimed science fiction films of the 2000s, Minority Report was directed by Spielberg and was loosely adapted from Philip K. Dick’s 1956 short story, “The Minority Report.”

6. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
This Doug Liman-directed sci-fi hit places Cruise alongside Emily Blunt as they are both tasked with saving the world from an alien attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASLqr_0iH6o4mC00
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

5. Risky Business (1983)
One of Cruise’s first hits, this sex comedy follows the actor as a high school senior whose parents leave for a vacation. Naturally, chaos ensues.

4. Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)
The fourth installment of the M:I franchise, Ghost Protocol, brings the series to new heights. This is the only of the M:I films to be directed by Brad Bird and also stars Jeremy Renner , Simon Pegg , and Paula Patton .

3. Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)
A follow-up to 2011’s Ghost Protocol , Rogue Nation marks the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Courtesy Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

2. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick is Cruise's most recent film to date. The action-adventure has made over $1 billion at the box office so far, completely eclipsing its predecessor in both ratings and profit. It is also the fifth highest-grossing film ever domestically and the top-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

Go Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Read article

1. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018)
The sixth and most recent Mission: Impossible film to date, Fallout is Cruise’s highest received film overall and was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Fallout made almost $800 million worldwide and is Cruise’s highest-grossing film at the time of its release.

A two-part sequel to the film, Dead Reckoning, is in development and set to premiere in 2023 and 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released

Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall

The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Ron Kovic
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Paramount Pictures#Cruise Line#Short Film#Film Star#Filmography Ranked
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor will return to his signature X-Men role in the upcoming Deadpool 3, star Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter. Reynolds also announced that the film will open Sept. 6, 2024. Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the adamantium clawed mutant was killed off. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including 'Bardo,'...
MOVIES
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, California, home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said. Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando’s name as the winner for best actor. Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the then-ongoing weekslong protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando’s absence. She said Brando had written “a very long speech” but she was restricted by time to brief remarks. Producer Howard Koch had allegedly warned Littlefeather, then 26, that he would have her arrested if she spoke for more than a minute.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Digital Trends

The best horror movie prequels

A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

220K+
Followers
22K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy