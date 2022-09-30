Millcreek mosquitoes again test positive for West Nile virus

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A group of mosquitos that were recently trapped in Millcreek Township have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito group was collected in Millcreek Township on Sept. 29. It is the seventh group of mosquitoes to test positive for the virus in Erie County this year.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Erie County this year.

On Sept. 30, the Erie County Department of Health announced that mosquito testing had ended for the year. Throughout the season, the department monitored testing sites and took mitigating actions when necessary.

According to the department of health, West Nile virus can cause “West Nile encephalitis,” an infection that can cause brain swelling. Older adults and people with weak immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness.

