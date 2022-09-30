ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Early Prime Day Halloween Deals You Can Shop Right Now

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Prepare for some big news, people. Did you know that Amazon is having another massive Prime Day sale this year? The event, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is still a few weeks away — beginning on October 11. But if you're eager to start shopping now, there are tons of other deals you can get your hands on.

October is practically here, which means it's high time to get into the Halloween groove. Save big on amazing home decor and fun everyday tees you can wear all month long by shopping our absolute favorite sale picks below!

This Funny Witch Decoration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACMir_0iH6o18100
AYOGU Classic Crashing Witch Amazon

You can tie this LOL-worthy witch against a tree or any type of post — or use the strings to tape it to your front door!

See it!

Get the AYOGU Classic Crashing Witch (originally $29) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

These Themed String Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7n6s_0iH6o18100
Amazon

The purple and orange shades on this massive string light will leave your space in the ideal Halloween mood.

See it!

Get the IShabao Halloween Orange & Purple Lights (originally $19) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

This Beautiful Spiderweb Hanging

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h14Tx_0iH6o18100
Amazon

This hanging is both spooky and beautiful at the same time, and there are tons of places where you can hang it!

See it!

Get the AerWo Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb (originally $10) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

This Unique Light Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LI4bI_0iH6o18100
Amazon

This garland can be hung up or displayed on a table with other decorations to create a presentation for candy or other goodies!

See it!

Get the Birchlitland Halloween Lighted Garland (originally $33) on sale for $28 at Amazon!

These Adorable Paper Lanterns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbb5k_0iH6o18100
Amazon

Not all Halloween decorations have to be creepy! For a more lighthearted setup, these cute little lanterns are absolutely perfect.

See it!

Get the Just Artifacts Decorative 15pcs Halloween Paper Lanterns (originally $24) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Spooky Skeleton Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KV5i_0iH6o18100
Amazon

This is one of the more unique candles we've crossed paths with — and we're obsessed!

See it!

Get the ORIENTAL CHERRY Halloween Skeleton Candle (originally $33) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

This Massive Inflatable Lawn Piece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LsZG_0iH6o18100
Amazon

If you have a stoop or a front yard that you want to decorate, this giant inflatable will do the trick!

See it!

Get the MAOYUE 7FT Halloween Inflatable (originally $40) on sale for $33 at Amazon!

This Cute Graphic Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo9GK_0iH6o18100
Amazon

Any Hocus Pocus fan will easily recognize the quote memorialized on this shirt!

See it!

Get the Tuwbue Hocus Pocus Halloween Shirt (originally $24) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

This Cropped T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z29qf_0iH6o18100
Amazon

Fans of high-waisted bottoms are going to adore this top which perfectly pairs pair with any of your go-to bottoms!

See it!

Get the BORIFLORS Women's Halloween Funny Skeleton Crop Tee (originally $13) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

This Punny Graphic Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQtII_0iH6o18100
Amazon

This light-hearted tee immediately put a smile on our face!

See it!

Get the LHBNK Halloween T-Shirt (originally $18) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This Simple Skeleton Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4Sdj_0iH6o18100
Amazon

The design on this top is low-key and subtle, which is excellent for everyday wear!

See it!

Get the KIMSOONG Skull and Pumpkin Shirt (originally $17) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Michael Meyers Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rf8aS_0iH6o18100
Amazon

One of the biggest movie franchises of all time is utilized perfectly in this fun top!

See it!

Get the FAYALEQ Slay All Day Women T-Shirt (originally $18) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This Playful Logo Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrHB0_0iH6o18100
Amazon

This take on the classic Starbucks mermaid is seriously inventive!

See it!

Get the Anbech Women's Halloween Graphic (originally $28) on sale for $19 at Amazon!

This Bestselling Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWf0X_0iH6o18100
Amazon

Pay homage to the divas of Hocus Pocus by rocking this beautifully designed tee!

See it!

Get the T&Twenties Halloween Shirt (originally $16) on sale for $14 at Amazon!

This Fun Baseball Tee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikjht_0iH6o18100
Amazon

Since the Sanderson Sisters are technically hundreds of years old, we can confidently say they are truly the original girl squad!

See it!

Get the UNIQUEONE Squad Halloween Shirt (originally $16) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

