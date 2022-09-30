Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
cenlanow.com
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in region
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina. The goal of the program is to control rabies in raccoons by dropping oral rabies vaccine bait packets out of low-flying helicopters and aircraft....
cenlanow.com
Glass Act Recycling awarded Healthy communities Grant for educational videos
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Glass Act Recycling has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant of $7,095 will support Glass Act’s educational center, The Looking Glass, with an 8-minute informative...
Lake Charles American Press
Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
cenlanow.com
School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app. Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
cenlanow.com
State Rep. John Stefanski announces bid for Louisiana Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Republican State Rep. John Stefanski announced on Monday he is running for Louisiana Attorney General. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the rise in violent crime,” said Stefanski. “Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana’s next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear – the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe.”
cenlanow.com
Campaign ads target support from political bases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is just a month away from the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Political ads are in full swing as Louisiana inches closer to election day. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy released an ad this week that has people talking. “This...
brproud.com
Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
cenlanow.com
Mentors helping incarcerated Florida teens find purpose
(NewsNation) — Mentorship can help young adults learn and grow as they go through challenging transitions in their lives, from dealing with stressful changes at home to transitioning into adulthood. The Verb Kind is helping some of these teens who are currently serving time in juvenile detention centers. The...
cenlanow.com
October is Manufacturing Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to spotlight the local manufacturing industry and provide career exploratory experiences for students in the Central Louisiana region during Manufacturing Month in October. Louisiana Central is promoting a month-long schedule of community events across 10-parishes to demonstrate the economic impact and...
cenlanow.com
Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 30, 2022 – Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category...
cenlanow.com
NOAA: Aerial photos of Hurricane Ian damage now available online
In the days following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on the west coast of Florida, federal officials began taking high-resolution aerial photos of the areas most impacted by the storm. On September 29, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Imagery...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
cenlanow.com
Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
DEA agent from St. Tammany parish arrested, accused of battering wife
A member of the St. Tammany Parish Drug Enforcement Administration is behind bars Thursday on reported domestic violence charges, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.
postsouth.com
How much are SNAP benefits increasing in Louisiana? When does it start?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning October 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments. Benefits Increasing. Food costs have grown significantly in recent months, impacting every Louisianan's budget. Each year, the USDA increases SNAP...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
