ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina. The goal of the program is to control rabies in raccoons by dropping oral rabies vaccine bait packets out of low-flying helicopters and aircraft....
TENNESSEE STATE
cenlanow.com

Glass Act Recycling awarded Healthy communities Grant for educational videos

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Glass Act Recycling has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This year’s grant of $7,095 will support Glass Act’s educational center, The Looking Glass, with an 8-minute informative...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lake Charles American Press

Former CEO of health clinic convicted of Medicaid fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic, a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses — provided that such services were medically necessary — among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app. Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

State Rep. John Stefanski announces bid for Louisiana Attorney General

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Republican State Rep. John Stefanski announced on Monday he is running for Louisiana Attorney General. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the rise in violent crime,” said Stefanski. “Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana’s next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear – the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe.”
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#The Department Of Health#Xanax
cenlanow.com

Campaign ads target support from political bases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is just a month away from the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Political ads are in full swing as Louisiana inches closer to election day. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy released an ad this week that has people talking. “This...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
cenlanow.com

Mentors helping incarcerated Florida teens find purpose

(NewsNation) — Mentorship can help young adults learn and grow as they go through challenging transitions in their lives, from dealing with stressful changes at home to transitioning into adulthood. The Verb Kind is helping some of these teens who are currently serving time in juvenile detention centers. The...
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

October is Manufacturing Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to spotlight the local manufacturing industry and provide career exploratory experiences for students in the Central Louisiana region during Manufacturing Month in October. Louisiana Central is promoting a month-long schedule of community events across 10-parishes to demonstrate the economic impact and...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cenlanow.com

Cleco contractor crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sept. 30, 2022 – Earlier this week, Cleco released over 100 contractors to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category...
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

NOAA: Aerial photos of Hurricane Ian damage now available online

In the days following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on the west coast of Florida, federal officials began taking high-resolution aerial photos of the areas most impacted by the storm. On September 29, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Imagery...
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Recreational red snapper season reopening with larger bag limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend. LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7,...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

How much are SNAP benefits increasing in Louisiana? When does it start?

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning October 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments. Benefits Increasing. Food costs have grown significantly in recent months, impacting every Louisianan's budget. Each year, the USDA increases SNAP...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy