Where to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Online and Shop the Best Sanderson Sisters-Inspired Merch

The Sanderson sisters are back. After being revived with the Black Flame candle 29 years ago on All Hallow’s Eve, the 17th-century witches are running amok, amok, amok, amok again in Hocus Pocus 2 .

Out today, the Disney+ original sequel to 1992’s Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, who are unwittingly brought back to life by a trio of teens (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham). Rounding out the cast are Nina Kitchen, Taylor Henderson and Juju Journey Brener (who play the Sanderson sisters as young girls); Doug Jones (who reprises his role as Billy Butcherson); Sam Richardson; Tony Hale; and Froy Gutierrez.

Keep reading to find out more on how to stream Hocus Pocus 2 online and where to shop some of the best Sanderson sisters-inspired merch, including stylish Halloween costumes, official makeup collections, trading pins and more.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres today exclusively on Disney+ , which also offers the original film and the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. The only way to stream the film online is with a Disney+ subscription, which costs $8 per month or $80 annually through Dec. 8, when the streamer will introduce a new ad-supported tier.

The new package will be $8 monthly and the ad-free plan will be bumped up to $11 monthly or $110 per year. (The Walt Disney Co. is in the midst of rolling out price increases for all of its streamers, including ESPN+ and Hulu.)

Disney+ Subscription $8 monthly or $80 annually Buy now

Disney+ doesn’t offer a trial period, but there is still a way to watch Hocus Pocus 2 and the original film for free. Verizon Wireless subscribers can get Disney+ or the Disney bundle (which also includes Hulu and ESPN+) free for six months when they switch to select Unlimited plans; learn more here .

Cord cutters who don’t have Verizon can save money with the Disney bundle , which includes ESPN+ and Hulu for $14 with ads or $20 without ads. There’s also the Hulu With Live TV package starting at $70 per month with ads (or $76 without) that includes more than 75 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. However, keep in mind that those packages’ pricing will also change as a result of the company-wide subscription cost increases.

The Best Hocus Pocus 2 Merch to Shop Online

Inspired by Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson? We’ve rounded up the best Hocus Pocus 2 merch to shop online to celebrate the new film. From Colourpop’s exclusive cosmetics collection and Society6’s line of art and home goods, to Halloween costumes and park-ready gear, see all of our picks below.

Colourpop x Hocus Pocus 2 Makeup Collection

Cruelty-free cosmetics brand Colourpop previously teamed with Hocus Pocus on a Sanderson sisters-inspired makeup collection — and they’ve whipped up another range of highly pigmented eye shadows and more for Hocus Pocus 2 . Priced from $9 to $99, the range includes a 15-shade eyeshadow palette, jelly shadow pots, glittering lip glosses, body highlighter, mascara and hair accessories as well as four-piece sets for fans of Sarah, Winnie, Mary and Billy.

Society6 x Hocus Pocus 2

Artist-driven platform Society6 tapped its six talents to dream up designs inspired by Disney’s cult-favorite film. The Society6 x Disney Hocus Pocus collection comprises art prints, framed wall art, home and office decor, mugs and tote bags and featuring graphics by Jaclyn Caris, Camille Chew, Cat Coquillette, Jennifer Dahbura and Clara McAllister.

Hocus Pocus Spell Book

Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack, 2-pc.

Spirit Halloween Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

CosplayDiy Green Velvet Winifred Sanderson Dress

Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume