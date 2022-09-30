ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Online and Shop the Best Sanderson Sisters-Inspired Merch

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ksfF_0iH6ntIr00

The Sanderson sisters are back. After being revived with the Black Flame candle 29 years ago on All Hallow’s Eve, the 17th-century witches are running amok, amok, amok, amok again in Hocus Pocus 2 .

Out today, the Disney+ original sequel to 1992’s Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, who are unwittingly brought back to life by a trio of teens (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham). Rounding out the cast are Nina Kitchen, Taylor Henderson and Juju Journey Brener (who play the Sanderson sisters as young girls); Doug Jones (who reprises his role as Billy Butcherson); Sam Richardson; Tony Hale; and Froy Gutierrez.

Keep reading to find out more on how to stream Hocus Pocus 2 online and where to shop some of the best Sanderson sisters-inspired merch, including stylish Halloween costumes, official makeup collections, trading pins and more.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres today exclusively on Disney+ , which also offers the original film and the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. The only way to stream the film online is with a Disney+ subscription, which costs $8 per month or $80 annually through Dec. 8, when the streamer will introduce a new ad-supported tier.

The new package will be $8 monthly and the ad-free plan will be bumped up to $11 monthly or $110 per year. (The Walt Disney Co. is in the midst of rolling out price increases for all of its streamers, including ESPN+ and Hulu.)

Disney+ Subscription $8 monthly or $80 annually Buy now

Disney+ doesn’t offer a trial period, but there is still a way to watch Hocus Pocus 2 and the original film for free. Verizon Wireless subscribers can get Disney+ or the Disney bundle (which also includes Hulu and ESPN+) free for six months when they switch to select Unlimited plans; learn more here .

Cord cutters who don’t have Verizon can save money with the Disney bundle , which includes ESPN+ and Hulu for $14 with ads or $20 without ads. There’s also the Hulu With Live TV package starting at $70 per month with ads (or $76 without) that includes more than 75 channels as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. However, keep in mind that those packages’ pricing will also change as a result of the company-wide subscription cost increases.

The Best Hocus Pocus 2 Merch to Shop Online

Inspired by Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson? We’ve rounded up the best Hocus Pocus 2 merch to shop online to celebrate the new film. From Colourpop’s exclusive cosmetics collection and Society6’s line of art and home goods, to Halloween costumes and park-ready gear, see all of our picks below.

Colourpop x Hocus Pocus 2 Makeup Collection

Cruelty-free cosmetics brand Colourpop previously teamed with Hocus Pocus on a Sanderson sisters-inspired makeup collection — and they’ve whipped up another range of highly pigmented eye shadows and more for Hocus Pocus 2 . Priced from $9 to $99, the range includes a 15-shade eyeshadow palette, jelly shadow pots, glittering lip glosses, body highlighter, mascara and hair accessories as well as four-piece sets for fans of Sarah, Winnie, Mary and Billy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE7gH_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Lead Witch Set $49 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw4mZ_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' All Hallows Eve Shadow Palette $24 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXdTg_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Brew Lip Gloss Set $24 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338pfA_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Butcherson BFF Mascara $15 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYEBp_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Find the Book Sol Shimmering Highlighter $15 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgny4_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Give Him Fur Hair Clips $10 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTd8z_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus' Trouble Brewing Shadow Set $20 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPzOX_0iH6ntIr00
ColourPop x 'Hocus Pocus 2' Boss Witch Faux Lashes $9 Buy now

Society6 x Hocus Pocus 2

Artist-driven platform Society6 tapped its six talents to dream up designs inspired by Disney’s cult-favorite film. The Society6 x Disney Hocus Pocus collection comprises art prints, framed wall art, home and office decor, mugs and tote bags and featuring graphics by Jaclyn Caris, Camille Chew, Cat Coquillette, Jennifer Dahbura and Clara McAllister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xs1V2_0iH6ntIr00
Society6 x Hocus Pocus 'Come Little Children' Framed Art Print, 10x10 in. (reg. $71) $60 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pcped_0iH6ntIr00
Society6 x Hocus Pocus Coffee Mug, 11 oz (reg. $21) $13 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIhQu_0iH6ntIr00
Society6 x Hocus Pocus 'I Put a Spell On You' Art Print, 8x8 in. (reg. $17) $13 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHzY4_0iH6ntIr00
Society6 x Hocus Pocus 'Potion Making' Acrylic Tray (reg. $60) $36 Buy now Society6 x Hocus Pocus 'A Bunch of Hocus Pocus' Tote Bag (reg. $33) $28 Buy now

Hocus Pocus Spell Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWJuv_0iH6ntIr00
Hocus Pocus Spell Book $15 Buy now

Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack, 2-pc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021vUZ_0iH6ntIr00
Hocus Pocus Mystery Pin Blind Pack, 2-pc. $18 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oW5Gz_0iH6ntIr00
Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon $25 Buy now

Spirit Halloween Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1TDt_0iH6ntIr00
Buy: Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume | OFFICIALLY LICENSED $49.99

CosplayDiy Green Velvet Winifred Sanderson Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKQex_0iH6ntIr00
Buy: CosplayDiy Medieval Green Velvet Dress Witch Cosplay Costume Robes Adult for Women Plus Size $69.99

Spirit Halloween Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5f8q_0iH6ntIr00
Buy: Adult Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Dress | OFFICIALLY LICENSED - L $44.99

Comments / 0

