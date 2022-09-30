Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Topgolf looking to open in Louisville before Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf in Louisville’s east side is looking to open before Thanksgiving. “It’s really finishing touches and then to get everything in the building that we need to service all of Louisville. Furniture is on its way. Everything we need to make Topgolf Topgolf is on its way,” said Hollie Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville.
Wave 3
48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
WLKY.com
About 100 jobs now available in Jeffersonville as firearm wholesaler expands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More jobs are on the way to Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale, which sells firearms, ammunition, and shooting sports accessories, is expanding by moving into a state-of-the-art facility, and they need more employees. "We're just a small company with big dreams, and you know we are going somewhere,"...
Wave 3
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Early registration for LIHEAP program begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Wave 3
Verizon customers may experience delays connecting to 911
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911. The mobile phone company has been reporting delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. The issue is affecting several states...
wdrb.com
'A Taste for Life' held to benefit mental health in Louisville's restaurant industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry. The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
wdrb.com
TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
Highlands school 'pulled together' to win prestigious national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two years have been tough on so many different professions. As a teacher, student or administrator, it's validating to learn you've been awarded a National Blue Ribbon from the Department of Education. Only one school in Kentuckiana was given the award in 2022, and...
Wave 3
Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks. The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
Wave 3
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods. Louisville Grows said it plans to use...
Wave 3
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
Comments / 0