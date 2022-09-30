ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Topgolf looking to open in Louisville before Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Topgolf in Louisville’s east side is looking to open before Thanksgiving. “It’s really finishing touches and then to get everything in the building that we need to service all of Louisville. Furniture is on its way. Everything we need to make Topgolf Topgolf is on its way,” said Hollie Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Verizon customers may experience delays connecting to 911

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials announced Verizon mobile users may experience delays if attempting to dial 911. The mobile phone company has been reporting delays in connecting users to dispatchers when dialing 911, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. The issue is affecting several states...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks. The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Wave 3

Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
LOUISVILLE, KY

