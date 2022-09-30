Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Transgender Eugene woman assaulted; police say attacker used slurs
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a transgender woman was attacked while walking home Monday night, Eugene police are investigating any leads to find the attackers. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported assault on October 3 at about 10:16 p.m. Officers said they arrived to find that a transgender woman in her 50s had been attacked by a man near Patterson Alley and east Twelfth Avenue while walking home. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged burglary on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Southeast McClellan Avenue and Southeast Cobb Street after a caller said that a man was stealing from a trailer. Officers contacted the 30-year old who was allegedly stealing items from inside a trailer he frequently hangs out at.
kezi.com
Eugene police report numerous citations, one arrest after weekend of party patrols
EUGENE, Ore. -- After Eugene Police Department stationed intensified patrols in the West University area to combat unruly parties, the police are reporting numerous citations in their first weekend of patrols. According to EPD, the overtime patrols are in place to target illegal alcohol use, noise violations and unruly gatherings...
kezi.com
Local law enforcement, victim share tips and experience with carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- After two men were accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint on September 30, officials with both the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments are hoping to bring awareness to carjacking in hopes of preventing future instances. Lieutenant George Crolly with SPD said that while these...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Incomplete 911 call prompts officers to find an unresponsive man at 2 am
Cottage Grove, OR October 3 - On September 29, 2022 at about 2:30 am, the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street in Cottage Grove in response to an incomplete 911 call from a resident. The caller was very hard to understand but the Cottage Grove Police Dispatcher was able to determine it was a possible medical emergency and felt the caller was trying to request medical assistance. The dispatcher immediately sent Cottage Grove police officers who requested medics respond and stand by until the scene was determined to be safe.
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE ON FRIDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:30 p.m.41-year old Victor Haines allegedly bit and shoved two victims in the 800 block of West Lookingglass Road. Haines also reportedly broke the phone of one of the victim’s, preventing her from calling 911.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kezi.com
Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
kezi.com
City of Eugene releases annual 'Hate and Bias Report'
EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene has released the annual numbers on hate and bias crimes in the community. The city has been releasing these reports for a decade now. According to the report, the highest number of hate and bias crimes were back in 2017, with 74 reports. In 2020, the numbers went down to 54. The report also highlights that in 2021, there were only 27 incidents of hate and bias crimes.
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters investigating cause of house fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that they say spread from the garage to the rest of the home. Eugene Springfield Fire said they reported to the fire just after 4 a.m. on October 4. Firefighters said they arrived to the 3500 block of Western Drive in Eugene find a fire that seems to have started in the home’s garage and then spread to the rest of the house. Officials said there were two residents and some pets in the house that were successfully evacuated without injuries.
