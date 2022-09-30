ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win

The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

