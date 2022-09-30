All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Wisconsin football fans were whelmed on Sunday to learn of the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. This followed a 34-10 loss to Badgers ex-lover Brett Bielma’s Fighting Illini. While fans have been calling for this move for months, it was this past Saturday’s master class in milktoast-ness that gained Chryst the title of “unemployed.”

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO