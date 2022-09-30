Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Zoe Bayliss co-op announces new building location on Langdon
The Zoe Bayliss Student Housing Cooperative announced its plan to move locations to 636 Langdon Street in May 2023, according to a Tuesday press release. “Our success is a testament to the power of grassroots communities organizing together grit, determination and a genuine care for student well being,” said the Zoe Bayliss board of directors.
Daily Cardinal
UW System enrollment decreasing on most campuses, UW-Madison enrollment increasing
The University of Wisconsin-Madison saw a substantial increase in first-year enrollment and a 5% increase in overall enrollment. However, while the University of Wisconsin System’s first-year enrollment is up, overall enrollment decreased by 1% this fall. According to the UW System President Jay Rothman, this was “not at all...
Daily Cardinal
Evers announces $2.7 million to combat homelessness, domestic violence
Governor Tony Evers announced a $2.7 million investment to support Wisconsin domestic violence programs and homeless shelter services last Tuesday. The money will be divided among three programs. Milwaukee-based domestic violence intervention non-profit Sojourner Family Peace Center will receive $1 million, while $1.2 million will go to the state’s Safe Shelter and Homelessness Grant program and $500,000 is allocated for Wisconsin homeless case management services.
Daily Cardinal
Freshman misses first lecture, repents to God
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Four weeks into her first semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Genevieve missed her first class. “It was an accident!” she told The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Cardinal
Independent investigation finds Paul Chryst was fired for being ‘too much of a little stinker’
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Wisconsin football fans were whelmed on Sunday to learn of the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. This followed a 34-10 loss to Badgers ex-lover Brett Bielma’s Fighting Illini. While fans have been calling for this move for months, it was this past Saturday’s master class in milktoast-ness that gained Chryst the title of “unemployed.”
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin volleyball adds two more wins, sweeping No. 9 Penn State
Wisconsin returned to the Field House for their third conference game on Friday night to face No. 9 Penn State. Penn State entered with an overall record of 12-1 and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin, ranked 12th in the nation, was also 1-1 in the Big Ten conference and was 7-3 overall.
Daily Cardinal
BREAKING: Paul Chryst fired over microwaving tuna sandwich in break room again
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Reports are out that Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. While rumors are rampant regarding the reason for his release, The Beet is here with the facts.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin suffers overtime loss to Lakehead in exhibition opener
The Wisconsin Badgers faced the Lakehead Thunderwolves in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon. The game provided a first look at the rebuilding Badger lineup. Despite the Badgers seemingly controlling play throughout much of the game, Wisconsin fell late in overtime, 3-2. The first period started poorly for the Badgers as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Cardinal
Badgers reach new lows in horrid loss to Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1) embarrassed the Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2) with a 34-10 win Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Badly needing to rebound from the Ohio State loss and collect their first conference win of the season, the Badgers made a catalog of mistakes in all phases of the game, resulting in a uniquely ugly performance against a strong yet unranked visitor.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers don’t allow any goals, sweep series against Lindenwood
The Wisconsin women’s ice hockey team (3-1-0) faced Missouri’s Lindenwood Lions (0-4-0) Thursday and Friday night at LaBahn Arena, ending in two shutout wins for the Badgers. The games proved to be no tough task for the Badgers – who won 6-0 Thursday night and dominated Friday night,...
Comments / 0