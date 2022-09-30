ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations. We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight games to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Postgame Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took time after today's game to show respect to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson and his team jumped out to a 20-3 first half lead only to lose 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Heartbreaking result aside, it didn't stop Lamar from losing with grace. "We...
ESPN

CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In announcing his retirement Monday, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith acknowledged that he endured many injuries and wants fans to think about the type of player he was when he was on the field. "But, ultimately, I want them to remember -- championship," Smith said as...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends late fourth-down decision in loss to Bills: ‘The best chance to win the game’

The Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon will be remembered for many things. But Baltimore’s decision to forgo a chip-shot field goal that would’ve broken a 20-20 tie and instead go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:45 remaining left many at M&T Bank Stadium scratching their heads. After having second-and-goal from the 1, and after Jackson’s scramble up ...
SB Nation

Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens

There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh explains why Ravens passed on field goal late in fourth quarter in loss to Bills

The Week 4 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup lived up to expectations. This was a battle between two AFC contenders led by two MVP candidates at quarterback who can put up points in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they had another second-half collapse that sent them back to the loss column, as the Bills escaped with a 23-20 victory thanks to a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman dealing with foot injury

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman suffered a foot injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bateman was spotted leaving the stadium in a walking boot after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills, and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that the former first-round pick is dealing with a "mid-foot" injury. We'll need to wait for the team's official practice reports to learn more, but Bateman might be forced to miss some time.
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Harbaugh stands by 4th-down call in loss to Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend."It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players," the Baltimore coach said Monday. "You can do that. That's easy. I've just never been one to take that route."The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills kicked the winning field goal with no time remaining — shortly after Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. The decision to try for a touchdown in...
The Spun

Video: Insane Catch In Ravens Game Is Going Viral Today

It was a tip drill in Baltimore. After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pulled the rabbit out of the hat to escape Von Miller and two other Bills pass rushers, Jackson tossed up a ball that got tipped by Mark Andrews only to fall into Devin Duvernay's hands for a first down completion.
