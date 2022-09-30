OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend."It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players," the Baltimore coach said Monday. "You can do that. That's easy. I've just never been one to take that route."The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills kicked the winning field goal with no time remaining — shortly after Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. The decision to try for a touchdown in...

