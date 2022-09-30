Trevor Noah announces exit from The Daily Show after seven years

Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving The Daily Show after seven years as host.

“I realised that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly”, the comedian said.

“I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s*** on the worst days.”

Mr Noah has not announced any projects for the future.

