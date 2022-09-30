ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday. However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:. Sarasota County:. Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard)...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some roads reopen after road closures due to Ian

Road closures caused by Ian’s devastating path through Southwest Florida are reopening. The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 exit 182, Sumter Boulevard, has reopened. In Hardee County, southbound and northbound lanes of US-17 are back open. In DeSoto County, southbound and northbound US-17 are also open but State Road...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Florida Traffic
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina

PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
PLACIDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 dead after floodwaters trap vehicle in Hardee County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating at least two hurricane-related deaths in Hardee County. According to troopers, on Friday, in the aftermath of Ian, an SUV was traveling on flooded Sweetwater Road, in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge, when it was swept in the flood water. One occupant in...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
ARCADIA, FL

