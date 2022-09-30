Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday. However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:. Sarasota County:. Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard)...
WINKNEWS.com
Some roads reopen after road closures due to Ian
Road closures caused by Ian’s devastating path through Southwest Florida are reopening. The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 exit 182, Sumter Boulevard, has reopened. In Hardee County, southbound and northbound lanes of US-17 are back open. In DeSoto County, southbound and northbound US-17 are also open but State Road...
rtands.com
Hurricane Ian shuts down short line railroad; service may not restart until 2023
It may not be until next year when the Seminole Gulf Railway sees carloads moving again on track. Hurricane Ian ruthlessly disabled the short line railroad company, headquartered in Fort Myers, last week. A total of six rail bridges were destroyed during the violent storm. Three of the spans are...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
Supplies aid families dealing with Hurricane Ian damage in North Port
Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Big Storm Brewing sends truck of water to Hurricane Ian survivors
Big Storm Brewing has sent a truck full of nearly 4,700 gallons of water to Hurricane Ian survivors in southwest Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
2 bodies found after SUV gets swept away by hurricane flooding in Hardee County
Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Highlands County: Agriculture crops hit hard by Ian, most power restored to residents
SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County is one of the areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Highlands County. School is still out Monday and at least one shelter remains open, but progress is being made. Over the weekend, utility crews were able to get the power turned back on for thousands.
North Port continues restoring power, helping residents with relief efforts
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida, crews from across the state have been working to restore power and ensure the safety of the residents. During a news conference Monday afternoon, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan reported that 60 percent of power has...
I-75 previously closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood reopens
Interstate 75 is closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood due to flooding from the Myakka River.
Golfview Road in Sebring closed for the foreseeable future due to Hurricane Ian repairs
SEBRING, Fla. — Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard in Sebring will be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday. If you normally use Golfview Road to get in and out of the Harder Hall area, you will need to...
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
WINKNEWS.com
3 dead after floodwaters trap vehicle in Hardee County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating at least two hurricane-related deaths in Hardee County. According to troopers, on Friday, in the aftermath of Ian, an SUV was traveling on flooded Sweetwater Road, in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge, when it was swept in the flood water. One occupant in...
Mysuncoast.com
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
fox13news.com
I-75 closes as waters rise from Myakka River in North Port, delays expected until water recedes
NORTH PORT, Fla. - First responders have shut down I-75 in both direction at Sumter Boulevard in North Port due to flooding. North Port has continued to see flooding impacts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The interstate is closed from Toledo Blade Boulevard to Jacaranda Boulevard, the Florida Department...
Comments / 0