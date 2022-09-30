ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

BPD investigating bomb threat at Manatee High School

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made on social media regarding Manatee High School. Bradenton Police were notified last night about a social media post that claimed a pipe bomb was placed at the school. Investigators searched the campus alongside Explosive Detecting K9s on...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina

PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
PLACIDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota public libraries reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday. Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday afternoon. 1. FPL estimates power restoration for 95% of Suncoast by Friday. Other communities may get power as early as Tuesday or Wednesday depending on infrastructure...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

