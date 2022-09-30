Read full article on original website
BPD investigating bomb threat at Manatee High School
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made on social media regarding Manatee High School. Bradenton Police were notified last night about a social media post that claimed a pipe bomb was placed at the school. Investigators searched the campus alongside Explosive Detecting K9s on...
Why are X’s spray-painted on homes in Hardee County?
If you live in Hardee County and returned home to find spray paint on your house, you might be wondering why.
Pinellas Sheriff: Teens reached 123 MPH before crashing in stolen vehicle
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Helicopter video from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments three teens got into a Maserati that had the keys inside and the final moments of them reaching 123 MPH before getting into an airborne crash. A 15-year-old boy was killed in the...
Palmetto PD: Man wanted for stealing $100K in money intended for hurricane relief
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man they say stole $100,000 from a Moose Lodge. Police are looking for William Andrew Luff of Palmetto. They say Luff stole the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge who was preparing to send funds to...
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has announced that it will be amending its curfew. Effective immediately, a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. This does reduce the original mandate. “I know the curfew is frustrating for some people, but it...
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
PHOTOS: 1st responders rescue goats, horses trapped in flooding in North Port, Venice
Recovery operations in Sarasota County continued into the weekend after Hurricane Ian brought heavy flooding to the southern parts of the county.
Teen dies, two critically injured in stolen Maserati wreck, authorities say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - One teen is dead and two others were hospitalized after a series of vehicle burglaries lead to a fatal accident in St. Petersburg, Florida. On Sunday, around 3:20 a.m. Pinellas County deputies responded to an area in unincorporated St. Petersburg in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress.
Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills Sarasota man, seriously injures another, FHP says
OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33,...
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after crashing stolen car in St. Pete, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a stolen vehicle crash at a Winn Dixie in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. In a Sunday morning press conference, Gualtieri said the sheriff’s office was responding to an unrelated burglary call at around 3:20 a.m. on […]
Police warn of scammers promising immediate clean-up, debris removal after Hurricane Ian
Police in some of Hurricane Ian's hardest hit areas are warning residents of scammers who promise immediate clean-up and debris removal.
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 103 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. This count includes an additional death in Sarasota County, but there’s no additional information at this time on the exact cause of death. Lee County has the most...
Sarasota public libraries reopening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday. Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday afternoon. 1. FPL estimates power restoration for 95% of Suncoast by Friday. Other communities may get power as early as Tuesday or Wednesday depending on infrastructure...
